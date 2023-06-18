A 41-year-old woman from the Farkpur Police Station area has filed a complaint against a Maulvi named Dilshad, alleging he drugged and raped her. She further said in her complaint that Maulvi allegedly extorted Rs 3 lakh from her using an obscene video that he recorded during the sexual assault. A case based on her complaint has been filed at Woman Police Station under the Yamuna Nagar district of Haryana against three people under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In her complaint, the woman said that her husband was an alcoholic. She wanted him to stop. Meanwhile, a carpenter named Sajeb from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, visited her house for some work. He told her about Dilshad Maulvi, who could help her. She took Maulvi’s number from Sajed and talked to him. In January 2018, Maulvi visited her when her husband was out for the job. Maulvi offered her spiked water to drink and then sexually assaulted her.

The woman further said the accused made an obscene video of her and blackmailed her. So far, he has taken Rs 3 lakh from her and asked for Rs 2 lakh more. When she refused to pay, he sent the video to her friend and friend’s husband. Later, she found out that it was a gang that blackmailed people. Sajeb, Maulvi, and another man named Mohit were involved in the gang.

An investigation into the matter is underway. OpIndia tried to talk to the concerned police station but could not connect.