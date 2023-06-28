Massive controversy erupted in the capital city of Maharashtra after one of the Muslim families living in a society on Mira Road, Mumbai brought two goats a day ahead of Bakrid (Bakra-eid, Eid-Ul-Adha). The society members happened to refuse the Muslim family to get the goats inside the society premises and said that they won’t allow any kind of slaughtering activity within the society premises.

According to the initial reports, the controversy is said to have erupted on the evening of June 27. The residents of the society on Mira Road protested and opposed slaughtering of the goats within the society premises on Bakrid and also chanted Hanuman Chalisa. Some of the people also raised the slogans of ‘Jai Shree Ram’, the videos of which are going viral in the media.

According to reports, the residents saw a Muslim family getting two white goats in their apartment. They complained to the society officials who later asked the family to get goats out of the society premises. The Muslim family took the goats to their apartment after which probably the police were informed.

The Muslim family stated that the goats would not be sacrificed within the society premises. “We get the goats every year. But we never sacrifice them in the society,” the family is said to have claimed as per India Today.

Meanwhile, the police who reached the spot immediately tried to maintain peace and communal harmony. The Police assured the other residents in the society that no slaughtering would take place within the society premises. The police are also believed to have allowed the goats saying that there is no such rule or law against a man getting goats or animals into his house.

Why Muslims slaughter animals on Bakrid?

Muslims every year brutally slaughter livestock during the festival of Eid and believe that the tradition was first initiated by the Prophet Muhammed himself. They kill the animals and perform Halal and then distribute it amongst their family members and others.

As per the reports, in revere of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismaeel, as an act of obedience to God’s order, God intervened and provided an animal as a substitute sacrifice, leading to the celebration of Bakrid or Eid-ul-Adha. Muslims commemorate this day every year, honouring Allah via the sacrifice of an animal. It is a three-day event that begins on June 29th and comprises goat and sheep sacrifices as well as two-unit namaz.