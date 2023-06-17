On Friday, June 16, the Mumbai police informed that two men, namely, Munnawar Mansoori and Azeem Mansoori have been arrested in Bhayander, located in the suburbs of Mumbai, for allegedly sexually harassing and threatening a 13-year-old girl to convert her religion.

The action was taken based on a complaint filed against them by the victim’s mother. They were arrested under Sections 354, 354 (A), 366 (A), 506 and Sections 8, 12 of the POCSO Act.

According to reports, the mother reportedly told the police that on June 12 at around .30 in the evening, the accused took her minor daughter to the terrace of a building and tried to lure her to convert to Islam. They also coerced her to wear a burqa and elope with one of them by offering her gold ornaments. When she refused, the accused molested and sexually assaulted her daughter. After that, they threatened to shoot her using a fake pistol.

The victim’s mother further said that Munnawar and Azeem Mansoori had been following her daughter since June 1 and hurling obscene slurs.

However, after the June 12 episode, the girl narrated the entire incident to her mother, who filed a complaint against both the accused. The cops arrested both men under the relevant sections of the law, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

“An FIR has been registered under the jurisdiction of the Bhayandar police station. The FIR states that a minor girl was harassed and threatened to convert to another religion. The accused have been taken into custody under POCSO and section 354 of the IPC,” said DCP Jayant Bajbale.

“A dummy pistol used to threaten the girl has also been recovered,” DCP Bajbale added.

Further probe into the matter is underway.