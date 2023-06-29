On 29th June 2023, Muslims in India are celebrating Bakrid. Attempts are being made by Islamists and Muslim journalists to portray how Muslims in India are not allowed to peacefully enjoy their festival which is celebrated by killing an innocent goat. One such attempt was made by a journalist named Kashif Arsalaan who peddled lies saying that police were not permitting the Muslims in Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh to offer namaz on the occasion of Eid. The Muzaffarnagar police have debunked this claim and clarified that this is false and baseless news.

Kashif Arsalaan posted a seven-second video snippet in which police are seen directing Muslims to go in a particular direction. In the caption of this video, he wrote, “Uttar Pradesh – Muzaffarnagar, Eid prayer is at 6:30, but the local people allege that the police is preventing them from entering the Idgah since 6 o’clock.”

उत्तरप्रदेश – मुजफ्फरनगर, ईद की नमाज़ 6:30 में है, मगर स्थानीय लोगों का आरोप है के पुलिस उन्हें 6 बजे से ही ईद गाह में जाने से रोक रही है। pic.twitter.com/BCaOsWb9zh — Kashif Arsalaan (@KashifArsalaan) June 29, 2023

Giving a rebuttal to this false claim, Muzaffarnagar police replied to this tweet from their official Twitter handle. The Muzaffarnagar police wrote in their reply, “Rebuttal- The allegation mentioned in the tweet is false and baseless. No worshiper was stopped by the police from offering Namaz. The case pertains to the Shamli stand Idgah located in the Kotwali Nagar area, where people were informed by the police to offer namaz in other mosques as the Idgah was completely filled with people.”

-खंडन-



ट्वीट में अंकित आरोप असत्य व निराधार है। पुलिस द्वारा किसी भी नमाजी को नमाज पढने से नही रोका गया। प्रकरण थाना कोतवाली नगर क्षेेत्र स्थित शामली स्टैण्ड ईदगाह का है जहा पर ईदगाह के पूरा भर जाने के कारण लोगो को पुलिस द्वारा अन्य मस्जिदों मे नमाज अदा करने हेतु अवगत कराया गया। — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) June 29, 2023

Like every year, Bakrid in India is witnessing controversy around Muslims imposing their cruel customs on innocent neighbourhoods. In the Mira Road area near Mumbai metropolitan region, one Mohsin Khan took 2 goats in his flat in the JP Infra Apartment breaking the rules of the society. Residents of the society opposed him and he had to take the goats away. 60 goats were found in the parking lot of the Nathani Heights building in Mumbai. These goats were brought for slaughter on the occasion of Bakrid. The Hindu Jain community in the society opposed it and the Bombay high court prohibited any slaughter in the residential complex.