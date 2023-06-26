On the 24th of June, 2023, several youths from the Muslim community gatecrashed the marriage program of a Dalit family in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. There are allegations that the Muslim youths made forced entry into the wedding program through a speeding bike. Reportedly, they started abusing and pelting stones from the rooftop when they were called out for their indecent behaviour and molestation of women at the marriage function.

The Police had to reach the spot and bring the situation under control. Around one dozen miscreants have been taken into custody.

As per media reports, the case pertains to the Ramgarh police station area of Alwar district. On Saturday night, there was a wedding program for the daughter of Babulal Meghwal in Khoh village. When the DJ was on and the program of Bindori was going on, it is alleged that some Muslim youths arrived there. They started dancing with the women present there which was opposed by the bride’s family.

The accused gatecrashed the wedding on a speeding bike

One of the victims, Jai Kishan, said that the miscreants had come on speeding bikes and they made forced entry into the function at high speed. Apparently, this infuriated the accused and they threatened the bride’s family and called 20-25 members of their family. During this, the accused continuously abused the bride’s family members and made casteist remarks.

Meanwhile, some of the miscreants climbed on the rooftops and started pelting stones at the people present at the wedding function. Some people were injured in the incident and they are being treated at the local hospital. As soon as the information about the matter was received, a heavy police force reached the spot.

The police have initiated legal action against five individuals under section 151 for breaching the peace. Additionally, it has been reported that approximately a dozen people have been taken into custody. Other accused individuals have also faced legal consequences under different sections of the SC-ST Act. According to the victim, Jaikishan, they have experienced instances of assault multiple times in the past, but they used to silently endure it while seeking solace within themselves.

Presently the police are investigating the whole matter.