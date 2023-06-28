Opposition parties have been brewing controversies ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid-al-Adah which falls on June 29, Thursday. In a calendar printed by an NCP leader in Nagpur, an image of a goat and a mosque has been superimposed on top of Shri Hari Vitthala’s image, which is a Hindu deity. Notably, the Hindu festival of Ashadi Ekadashi also falls on the same day as Bakri Eid this year.

The calendar has been reportedly printed by Nagpur NCP Chief Duneshwar Pethe who has issued a clarification on social media after it triggered an outrage. The BJP has demanded an FIR against Pethe saying that if action is not taken then it will stage protest.

The image of the goat imposed on Shri Hari Vitthala’s face also has a layer of design showing a mosque.

Shri Hari Vitthala is one of the most revered Hindu deities in Maharashtra and Karnataka by the Varkari community. He is the reincarnation of Bhagwan Vishnu. And Ashadi Ekadashi is a widely celebrated Hindu holy festival. Considering the religious sensitivities of the people, why there was any scope for such a targeted mistake if at all it was one, is perhaps beyond any simple explanation.

I always wonder how these guys dare to do such things by always targeting Hindus, Hindu Sentiments, and Hindu deities.



I feel we Hindus are used to tolerating everything. If these kind of go on, one fine day we need to end up with ourselves.



We need to revert and revolt 😡 — Shivakeshava (@shivKshiva) June 28, 2023

@NCPspeaks, This has to be condemn&whoever has published this needs to be fired from his job. How can someone superimpose Goat&masjid image on Lord Vitthal's image. If this has been purposely made to create rift in Warkari&Muslim community then police needs to investigate — NAMDEV Suryawanshi 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@NAMDEVSuryawa11) June 28, 2023

The NCP leader, Duneshwar Pethe in a post on the social media platform Instagram expressed his regret.

He writes, “An inadvertent mistake has been made during the printing of the annual calendars with both festivals falling on the same day. It is not for the purpose of hurting anyone’s feelings. I express my regret if the Varkari devotees’ feelings have been hurt. It is certainly a serious matter, so it is a humble appeal to everyone to not do politics over the festivals.”