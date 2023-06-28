Wednesday, June 28, 2023
HomeNews ReportsNagpur: Ahead of Bakrid and Ashadi Ekadashi, NCP leader prints calendar with a goat...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Nagpur: Ahead of Bakrid and Ashadi Ekadashi, NCP leader prints calendar with a goat and mosque on Shri Hari Vitthala’s image

After the calendar triggered outrage, Nagpur NCP Chief Duneshwar Pethe called it an inadvertent mistake and expressed his regrets

OpIndia Staff
3

Opposition parties have been brewing controversies ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid-al-Adah which falls on June 29, Thursday. In a calendar printed by an NCP leader in Nagpur, an image of a goat and a mosque has been superimposed on top of Shri Hari Vitthala’s image, which is a Hindu deity. Notably, the Hindu festival of Ashadi Ekadashi also falls on the same day as Bakri Eid this year.

The calendar has been reportedly printed by Nagpur NCP Chief Duneshwar Pethe who has issued a clarification on social media after it triggered an outrage. The BJP has demanded an FIR against Pethe saying that if action is not taken then it will stage protest.

The image of the goat imposed on Shri Hari Vitthala’s face also has a layer of design showing a mosque.

Shri Hari Vitthala is one of the most revered Hindu deities in Maharashtra and Karnataka by the Varkari community. He is the reincarnation of Bhagwan Vishnu. And Ashadi Ekadashi is a widely celebrated Hindu holy festival. Considering the religious sensitivities of the people, why there was any scope for such a targeted mistake if at all it was one, is perhaps beyond any simple explanation.

The NCP leader, Duneshwar Pethe in a post on the social media platform Instagram expressed his regret.

He writes, “An inadvertent mistake has been made during the printing of the annual calendars with both festivals falling on the same day. It is not for the purpose of hurting anyone’s feelings. I express my regret if the Varkari devotees’ feelings have been hurt. It is certainly a serious matter, so it is a humble appeal to everyone to not do politics over the festivals.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
640,369FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com