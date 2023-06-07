While the country is yet to recuperate from the train tragedy in Balasore in Odisha, a freak rail mishap on Wednesday killed 6 persons and injured 2 others in the state. The tragic incident occurred in the evening on 7th June 2023, at Jajpur Road station in Odisha, resulting in the unfortunate loss of six lives when a group of labourers were struck by a set of stationery goods train cars that were without an engine.

DRM Khurda Road along with a team of railway officials hurried to the scene to assess the situation and take necessary actions.

During a sudden rain and thunderstorm in the evening, a group of around 8 to 10 labourers sought shelter beneath the rakes in the railway station in Odisha, unaware of the unexpected movement, and tragically got crushed underneath them. While the labourers were under the train wagons trying to protect themselves from the thunderstorm, the rake suddenly started moving, apparently due to the force of the storm. The trapped persons tried to come out, but six of them were crushed by the moving rake, and two others were injured.

The injured workers have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital. Their condition is stated to be critical.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced compensation for the families of the victims.

The East Coast Railway said in a statement, “A monsoon reserve rake without engine reserved at the sick line near Jajpur-Keonjhar Road rolled on due to heavy thunderstorms. As a result, 6 persons were run over and two are injured. The injured persons were taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack by Railways for their treatment.”

Heavy winds during the thunderstorm are cited as the primary cause of the rollout. Bishwajit Rashu, CPRO East Coast Railway said, “6 labourers died and two were injured after a rake of a train ran over them in Jajpur yard. These labourers took shelter under the stabled rake to get protection from the wind and rain. Due to the strong wind, the rake rolled over the labourers who were taking shelter under it. A high-level inquiry will be done into the incident.”

#WATCH | Odisha: 6 labourers died and two were injured after a rake of a train ran over them in Jajpur yard. These labourers took shelter under the stabled rake to get protection from the wind and rain. Due to strong wind, the rake rolled over the labourers who were taking… pic.twitter.com/uMeDLl8iD4 — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023

Khorda Road Divisional Railway Manager Rinkesh Roy said, “Four persons were killed on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital later. The injured have been sent to SCB Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.”

He added, “It is really unfortunate that six persons lost their lives but they should not have gone under the bogies. In fact, no one should ever go under the train bogies. People should take the highest precautions while around railway tracks.”

Expressing profound grief for the families of the deceased labourers in the accident, Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik extended his condolences. He further declared a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for each victim’s family. Additionally, he issued directives for prompt medical treatment to be provided to the injured individuals.

According to an East Coast Railway official, a set of engineless rakes were stationed on that particular line for several months now. These rakes, comprising around 30 reserve carriages, are specifically designated for monsoon emergencies and are known as monsoon reserve rakes. They are primarily used for transporting sand and crushed stone to address potential washouts during periods of heavy rainfall.

Bishwajit Rashu added that there are restraining systems to check reserve rakes from rolling forward or backward, with chains and skids. He said that it will be inquired thoroughly to understand what cause the rake to roll. “However, at times, due to human factors or interference, the restraint is removed. It could be a possibility in this case, which is unfortunate,” hinting that it could be cause by negligence of someone who might have removed the restraints for some reason and then failed to put it back. He added that further sensitisation needs to be done to avoid such mishaps.