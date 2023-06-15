On Thursday, June 15, Pakistani actor and social media influencer Shayan Ali announced that he has left Islam and embraced Hindu Dharma. He said that when the Pakistani intelligence agencies were hounding him, and he was forced to leave the country, Lord Krishna held his hand. Shayan also stated that he plans to come to India soon.

Taking to Twitter, Shayan Ali announced his “Ghar Wapsi” as he wrote, “After observing my ancestors’ culture and lifestyle for the last 2 years, today I am officially announcing my “Ghar Wapsi.”

Ali also thanked the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for “Never giving up” on him.

He recalled how he was tortured by Pakistani agencies in 2019, leading him to leave the country. Shayan Ali remarked that he had slipped into depression and was on the verge of giving up when Lord Krishna intervened. He also stated that it is time for him to give it back.

“After I had to leave Pakistan in 2019 because of the torture of Pakistani agencies, I went into depression and was about to give up, but then “Krishna” held my hand, and now it’s time to give it back and make my ancestors proud,” Ali tweeted.

Shayan went on to say that he will soon merge himself into the “Mitti” (soil) of his homeland India where his ancestors were born.

“I will very soon be visiting my homeland, where my grandparents and all my ancestors were born, and will merge myself into my own “Mitti” and “People” because, at the end: “Ghar toh Ghar hota hai,” Ali added.

The influencer, while announcing his “ghar wapsi” clarified that as a Sanatani he will not be a part of hatred against any religion. Ali said that he respects the beliefs of other religions and expects the same for his beliefs.

“As a Sanatani, I want to make it very clear that I will not be a part of any hatred against any other religion. I respect your beliefs, and I want you to respect mine because my Gita teaches me to respect every person no matter what his or her religion is!,” he added.

Shayan further apologised for causing intentional or unintentional hurt to anyone before embarking on a new journey in his life. “On this special day, I also want to apologize to anyone whom I have hurt intentionally or unintentionally in my whole life because I don’t want to start this beautiful journey in my life by hurting people,” Ali wrote.

Shayan Ali concluded his tweet by stating that he feels proud of himself for coming back to his roots and hopes his ancestors must be feeling the same.

“Today, I feel very proud of myself for coming back to my roots, and I hope my ancestors would be feeling the same. Sending you all so much love. Hare Krishna,” Ali added.

Notably, in May this year, Shayan Ali opened up about the circumstances that compelled him to flee Pakistan. He also talked about how he was accused of being a Jewish agent and member of the Indian Intelligence Agency, R&AW after he refused to do a Pakistani intelligence agency ISI’s PR music video on Kashmir.

“People who know me are familiar that when I refused to work in a music video of DG-ISPR with the name of “Kashmir Hon Mein,” they started accusing me of being a RAW and JEW Agent only because of my blonde hair,” he said in a long Twitter post.

The influencer, who has over 25K followers on Twitter, stated that he had no choice but to leave Pakistan permanently due to ISI’s persistent oppression. He said that the Pakistani intelligence agency even conspired to kill him.