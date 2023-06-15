Thursday, June 15, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Punishing white employees': Here is what happened and why Starbucks will be paying $25...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘Punishing white employees’: Here is what happened and why Starbucks will be paying $25 million to a white ex-manager in racial discrimination case in Philly

The lawsuit claims that the firm used the claim that Black store managers were paid less than white managers as a justification for suspending the district manager, who was not in charge of the store where the arrests took place. That argument, according to Phillips, was absurd because district managers had no say in how much employees were paid.

OpIndia Staff
Starbucks directed to pay $25 million to a white ex-manager in racial discrimination case in Philly
Shannon Phillips, a former manager, was terminated by Starbucks in the aftermath of a 2018 incident that took place at its outlet in the Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia.
10

In a case of racial discrimination, Starbucks has been directed to pay $25.6 million to a white former manager. According to reports, the firm fired Shannon Phillips, a former manager, following an incident that happened at Starbucks in Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square in the year 2018.

Starbucks was found to have violated Phillips’s federal civil rights and a New Jersey law that forbids discrimination on the basis of colour by a federal jury in New Jersey, who also awarded her $600,000 in compensatory damages and $25.6 million in punitive damages. On Monday, a New Jersey jury awarded Phillips $600,000 in compensatory damages and $25 million in punitive damages after concluding that race played a significant role in her termination, in violation of both federal and state anti-discrimination laws.

In April 2018, a business manager in Philadelphia dialled 911 to report two Black men who were waiting in the coffee shop without placing an order. One of the men asked to use the loo while the others waited for a third person to come. The workers demanded that the men depart, but they refused. The staff phoned the police when they refused to leave. 

Starbucks temporarily shut down 8,000 locations as a result of the incident while store managers completed training to combat “unconscious bias.” The incident sparked a large-scale outcry back then. Phillips claimed in her lawsuit that in spite of the fact that she was not even involved in the incident, the business punished her and other white employees in the Philadelphia area after it happened.

The regional manager of operations at the time, Phillips, was not involved in any arrests that took place in Philadelphia, southern New Jersey, or elsewhere. Phillips said she was fired less than a month later after objecting to the manager being placed on leave amid the uproar, according to her lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that the firm used the claim that Black store managers were paid less than white managers as a justification for suspending the district manager, who was not in charge of the store where the arrests took place. That argument, according to Phillips, was absurd because district managers had no say in how much employees were paid.

Instead, the lawsuit claimed, Starbucks was “punishing white employees” who were local “in an effort to convince the community that it had properly responded to the incident.”

Despite having promoted the worker who contacted the police, Phillips said that the black manager of the Rittenhouse Square business received no punishment. Meanwhile Starbucks said in court documents that Phillips was let go because the Philadelphia market needed a leader who could deliver “during this time of crisis” and “Ms. Phillips failed in every aspect of that role,” and that she was punished not because of her race.

According to the reports, Phillips’ attorney Laura Mattiacci said during closing arguments that Starbucks was seeking a “sacrificial lamb” to quiet the uproar and indicate that company was taking action. Picking a Black employee for such a purpose “would have blown up in their faces,” she said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Khalistani terrorist Avtar Singh Khanda dies in London, Khalsa Aid demands probe: Read how he radicalised youths, fanned anti-India sentiments

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: NCP’s Mayur Shinde, close to Sanjay Raut and his brother, arrested for issuing death threats to Sanjay Raut and his brother

OpIndia Staff -

Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Krishna Shastri demands renaming Aligarh as Harigarh, irks Maulana Mufti Jahid who says place named after Hazrat Ali: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Mumbai: St Lawrence School in Vashi Mexpels 6 students for chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’, Principal denies charges

OpIndia Staff -

Nagpur: Javed roams around a hospital in a burqa, pretending to be a woman doctor, claims he is gay and was hiding his face to...

OpIndia Staff -

In view of public sentiments, consumption of meat and alcohol should be banned in Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

OpIndia Staff -

ED arrests former Deccan Chronicle chairman T Venkattram Reddy and two others in money laundering and bank fraud case

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Bail plea of the principal, others, of Damoh school rejected even as defence lawyers claims complaints of Hindu students were ‘dictated’

OpIndia Staff -

Allahabad HC restricts the release of Al Jazeera’s propaganda documentary ‘India…Who Lit The Fuse’: Read what the judgement says

OpIndia Staff -

‘I am leaving your life, both of you be happy’: Minor Hindu girl commits suicide in Dehradun after writing a message with blood on...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
638,269FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com