On 15th June 2023, prominent Twitter user Maithun said that Punjab police reached his residence in Madhya Pradesh following his sharing of a video clip that claimed Arvind Kejriwal’s son had purportedly received undue benefits from the Delhi government. Maithun, known by the Twitter handle @Being_Humor and behind the satire site The Fauxy, took to the social media platform to express his astonishment and reach out to authorities, including the Madhya Pradesh government’s Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, MP Police, State’s Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

In his tweet, Maithun wrote, “Just now, two policemen came to my home where my parents live and said that there is a notice against me from Mohali. They didn’t reveal their identity, nor did they provide any notice. After waiting for five minutes, they left. A few days back, I received an email from Twitter regarding a tweet where I simply quoted ‘Is this true’ in response to a viral video. @MPPoliceOnline, who were these policemen? Can police officers come without any notice? This is peak harassment for just asking a question by the politicians who made their entire career by quoting ‘Shocking if true?’ to every random fake news. @ChouhanShivraj @drnarottammisra @PMOIndia.”

The video clip in question, originally posted by a Twitter user with the handle @NamdeoOm, was a response to a tweet by AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav from Matiala in Delhi. In his tweet, Gulab Singh Yadav complained about the lack of seating for players on a train journey, as his son was set to play as a goalkeeper for the Delhi team in a junior hockey national match in Odisha.

दिल्ली कि जूनियर हॉकी टीम उड़ीसा खेलने जा रहीं हैं मेरा बेटा दिल्ली किं टीम का गोलकीपर होने के नातें खेंलने जा रहा हैं, ट्रेन मैं किसी भी खिलाड़ी के लिये बैठने कि जगह नहीं हैं 20 घंटे का सफ़र खिलाड़ी ऐसे हीं बिताएँगे, मैंने बताया बेटा यें तों रेल हैं आज खिलाड़ी अपने हक़ो के लिये… https://t.co/6LgPQFZpgN — Gulab Singh Yadav (@GulabMatiala) June 10, 2023

In response, @NamdeoOm shared a video with a caption that read, “No one is more stupid than you. You are a soldier of Arvind Kejriwal. You should have booked a private bus for your son. What if you can’t even do this much? And it means that the pig is living in his bungalow; he has left the soldier’s son to be bullied, while his own son is playing with money. You guys are being stupid.”

It is claimed in the video shared by Omprakash that Arvind Kejriwal’s son allegedly received undue benefits from the Delhi government. In this video, it is claimed that Arvind Kejriwal’s son allegedly earns Rs 10 lakhs per month even before getting graduated from IIT Delhi. It is alleged in this video that there are 4 treadmills in Arvind Kejriwal’s bungalow and that these treadmills were not purchased, but allegedly taken on rent from a company owned by Pulkit Kejriwal, the son of Arvind Kejriwal.

Importantly, Maithun only shared this video with a caption that posed the question “Is this true?” He did not make any claims regarding its veracity. It is notable that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal used to share such unverified and often fake allegations with the same question on social media.

Punjab police, representing a state where AAP is in power, allegedly visited Maithun’s residence in Madhya Pradesh without prior notice.

The Tweet by Maithun has already been withheld in India. According to a notification sent by Twitter, the Tweet was withheld in India following a court order received from cyber crime police in Punjab. However, the tweet has not been removed and it can be accessed outside India.

The tweet withheld in India

As Punjab Police has been able to obtain a court order on the video, it can be assumed that someone contested the claims made in the video legally, and now the matter is sub-judice. However, interestingly no action has been taken on the original video. Only the tweet by Maithun including the video and asking whether it is true has been withheld in India. The same video also has been posted by many other Twitter users, and they also are accessible in India.