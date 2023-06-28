The end of troubles for the creators of ‘Adipurush’ doesn’t appear to be in sight. The film drew strong criticism from every nook and cranny of the nation which consequently led to its massive failure at the box office. Additionally, the audiences drew parallels and compared it with Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan.

Now, a day after attracting stinging remarks from the Allahabad High Court, the inevitable comparison of ‘Adipurush’ with Ramanand Sagar’s Epic Ramayan show seems to have materialized in its truest form.

As per media reports, Shemaroo TV has announced that Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’ show which is based on Hindu Itihasa and revered Mahakavya Ramayana will begin its rerun on July 3 on its channel.

Shemaroo TV’s Instagram handle shared a video from the TV show, and wrote, “World famous mythological serial Ramayan is back for all the fans and our audience. Watch it from July 3, 7.30 PM, on your favorite channel Shemaroo TV.”

With this, the 40-year-old TV series Ramayan will now have a re-rerun on television from July 3.

Earlier, when Ramayan was re-televised on the 28th of March, 2020, it created a world record and became the most-viewed entertainment program globally. As per DD National, around 7.7 crore people across the globe watched the show on April 16.

Allahabad High Court’s observation on Adipurush

While hearing two PILs on June 27, the Allahabad High Court criticized the Adipurush team in very strong language.

The court made several stinging remarks and asked the makers ‘Why are you testing the tolerance level of Hindus’?

The bench remarked, “Agar hum log ispar bhi aankh band kar len kyonki yeh kaha jaata hai ki yeh dharm ke log bade sahishnu (tolerant) hain to kya uska test liya jayega? (If we close our eyes on this issue too, because it is said that the people of this religion are very tolerant, will it be put to test as well?)”.

Slamming the makers, the court orally remarked, “The one who is gentle should be suppressed? Is it so? It is good that it is about religion, the believers of which did not create any law and order problem. We should be thankful. We saw in the news that some people had gone to cinema halls (wherein the movie was being exhibited) and they only forced them to close the hall, they could have done something else as well.”

Responding to the issue of the disclaimer, the bench got further infuriated and said, “Kya yeh disclaimer dene wale country ko, youth ko bewakoof samajhte hain? Picture agar ruk jayegi to jinki feelings hurt hui hain unhe rahat milegi. Aap wahi Lord Rama, Lord Laxman, Lord Hanuman, wahi Ravana, wahi Lanka dikhaiye aur kahiye ki yeh Ramayana nahin?” (Do the people who put the disclaimer consider the countrymen, and youth to be brainless? You show Lord Rama, Lord Laxman, Lord Hanuman, Ravana, Lanka and then say it is not Ramayan).

The court also reminded the makers about the reverence of Hindu Mahakavyas. It stated that here the issue is the nature of the dialogue in the film. Ramayana is a paragon for us. People read Ramcharitmanas before leaving home.

Going further, the bench observed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) should have done something while granting certification to the movie.

Lastly, the Court accepted the request to include Manoj Muntashir Shukla, Adipurush’s dialogue writer, as a party respondent in the PIL plea and ordered that notice be sent to him.