Friday, June 23, 2023
Updated:

‘Obama insults India because it’s a Hindu country’: what Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Charles Krauthammer said in 2015

Charles Krauthammer had said that Barack Obama’s anti-India comments were results of his hatred for Hinduism, and not that he was pro-Islam

OpIndia Staff
charles krauthammer
Barack Obama and Charles Krauthammer. Image Source: Business Because and National Review
22

On Thursday (June 22), former US President Barack Obama courted controversy by virtue-signalling India about its ‘human rights’ record. He deliberately made these remarks at the time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his tour to the USA.

Obama, who has a notorious record as a potential war criminal, suggested that the Indian Prime Minister must be told by the Biden administration about protecting the ‘Muslim minority in a majority Hindu India.’ He also hinted at another ‘partition’ of India under the Modi government.

However, Barack Obama’s bias is not just pro-Muslim, but it is essentially anti-Hindu. An audio clipping of a 2015 interview of Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist Charles Krauthammer went viral on social media in which he clearly mentioned that Obama insults India because it is a Hindu country. Charles Krauthammer made these remarks in a radio interview he gave to the radio host Hugh Hewitt in 2015.

In 2015, during his visit to India, then-US president Barack Obama commented about the so-called religious intolerance in India. He also dragged India into a discussion where he was sermonising on intolerance with Syria and Iraq. Lambasting at his speech, Charles Krauthammer said that it was a combination of the banal and the repulsive.

Charles Krauthammer said, “What the hell is he doing bringing India into this? I mean, it’s the first time I’ve heard India drawn into this discussion. Here he is essentially insulting, and it’s because it’s a Hindu country. It’s not Muslim. I mean, he’ll say in the name of Christ. He won’t say in the name of Muhammad and in the name of Allah. He won’t use those words. And then he goes after India, which is probably our strongest, most stable, most remarkable, democratic ally on the planet, considering all the languages and religions that it harbours. It has the second-largest Muslim population on Earth. And yet he goes after it as a way of saying hey, everybody here is at fault. They are not at fault.”

He added, “This is a combination of the banal and the repulsive. The banal is the adolescent who discovers that well, man is fallen, and many religions have abused their faith and used it as a weapon. This is what you discover when you’re 12, or 17, and what you discuss in the Columbia dorm room. He’s now bringing it to the world as a kind of a revelation, and he does it two days after the world is still in shock by the video of the burning alive of the Jordanian pilot as a way of saying hey, what about Joan of Arc? I mean, this is so distasteful.”

Krauthammer virtually hammered Obama for underplaying the barbarism with which the Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kaseasbeh was burnt alive by the terrorists of the Islamic States of Iraq and Syria. An undated video of this heinous act was released on 3rd February 2015, days before Barack Obama’s speech to which the American journalist responded. Charles Krauthammer said, “He underplayed the barbarism we saw with the immolation of the Jordanian pilot, and made everybody believe that this is really nothing out of the ordinary. The Crusades ended 800 years ago. There’s not a big inquisition going on today. Joan of Arc was not yesterday. The Jordanian pilot was two days ago.”

These remarks of the American journalist came in response to Barack Obama’s infamous National Prayer Breakfast speech in February 2015 in which he passed unnecessary comments on India. Obama said, “Humanity has been grappling with these questions throughout human history. And lest we get on our high horse and think this is unique to some other place, remember that during the Crusades and the Inquisition, people committed terrible deeds in the name of Christ. In our home country, slavery and Jim Crow all too often were justified in the name of Christ.”

Obama added, “Michelle and I returned from India – an incredible, beautiful country, full of magnificent diversity – but a place where, in past years, religious faiths of all types have, on occasion, been targeted by other peoples of faith, simply due to their heritage and their beliefs — acts of intolerance that would have shocked Gandhiji, the person who helped to liberate that nation.”

With Charles Krauthammer’s old interview clipping going viral, Barack Obama’s anti-Hindu bias has been exposed once again.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

