Former Shiv Sena MLA, Shishir Shinde, dealt a blow to Uddhav Thackeray’s faction on Saturday 18th June 2023, by submitting his resignation from the party. In his resignation letter addressed to the party chief, Shinde expressed disappointment over being assigned no significant responsibilities despite serving as the deputy leader of the party for a year.

Shinde further noted that he had not had any meetings with Uddhav Thackeray in the past six months, despite making several attempts to schedule one. He expressed his frustration at wasting four years within the Shiv Sena, claiming that he had been given only a nominal position without any substantial roles or responsibilities.

The prominent incident that brought Shishir Shinde into the limelight occurred thirty-two years ago, in 1991 when he and a group of party workers dug up the pitch at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium to disrupt an India-Pakistan cricket match. This incident sparked discussions nationwide and garnered significant attention.

Shishir Shinde had previously left the Shiv Sena in 2005 to support Raj Thackeray when the latter parted ways with the party. He rejoined Shiv Sena in 2018, but until 2022, he was not entrusted with any significant responsibilities. When Eknath Shinde rebelled within the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray appointed Shishir Shinde as the deputy leader of the party. However, feeling marginalized by not being given any notable responsibilities during his one-year tenure, he has chosen to leave the party.

The resignation of Shishir Shinde from Shiv Sena occurred on Saturday, June 18, 2023, adding another twist to the political landscape.