A resolution is scheduled to be presented in the assembly during the special session on June 20 by the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab. The state government would alter the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925, according to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s statement on Sunday, to ensure free transmission rights of Gurbani from the Golden Temple.

He posted, “With the blessings of God, we are going to make a historic decision tomorrow, as per the demand of all devotes, we are adding a new clause in the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925 that the transmission of Gurbani from Harminder Sahib will be free for all, no tender required. Tomorrow in the cabinet, on June 20, a vote will be taken in the state assembly.”

ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਅਸ਼ੀਰਵਾਦ ਸਦਕਾ ਕੱਲ ਇੱਕ ਇਤਿਹਾਸਿਕ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਕਰਨ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ..ਸਮੂਹ ਸੰਗਤਾਂ ਦੀ ਮੰਗ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਸਿੱਖ ਗੁਰੁਦਵਾਰਾ ਐਕਟ 1925 ਵਿੱਚ ਇੱਕ ਨਵੀਂ ਧਾਰਾ ਜੋੜ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਹਰਿਮੰਦਰ ਸਾਹਬ ਜੀ ਤੋਂ ਗੁਰਬਾਣੀ ਦਾ ਪੑਸਾਰਣ ਸਭ ਲਈ ਮੁਫਤ ਹੋਵੇਗਾ …no tender required..ਕੱਲ ਕੈਬਨਿਟ ਚ ..20 ਜੂਨ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਧਾਨ ਸਭਾ ਚ ਮਤਾ ਆਵੇਗਾ..

The PTC network, owned by the influential Badal family of the former chief minister of Punjab and union minister Prakash Singh Badal, has been given authorisation to broadcast Gurbani from Harmandir Sahib by the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandhak Committee (SGPC), the highest board for Sikhs. The move by the Punjab government will end the network’s monopoly and level the playing field for all television networks.

On a political level, it is expected to lessen the Shiromani Akali Dal’s pantheistic reputation, which is also controlled by the Badal family. The Shiromani Akali Dal, the SGPC, and the Badal family all aggressively rejected the chief minister’s prior proposal to make Gurbani broadcasts free. Notably, the Badal Family have been reported to have a significant impact on SGPC as well.

The fresh announcement has infuriated Harjinder Singh Dhami, president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), who stated that the Shiromani Committee, an organisation chosen by the Sikh community, could only recommend amendments to the legislation.

He tagged the chief minister and expressed his disapproval on social media. “Sir, do not try to interfere with the religious affairs of the Sikhs. Sikh affairs are related to the sentiments and concerns of the Sangat (Sikh community) in which governments have no right to interfere directly. You are talking about adding a new section by amending the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925.”

The Sikh Gurdwaras Act of 1925 was a piece of legislation in British India which legally defined Sikh identity and brought Sikh gurdwaras under the control of an elected body of orthodox Sikhs.

The SGPC chief further remarked, “About which process you do not know. This task can be done by the Government of India only in the Parliament with the recommendations of the Shiromani Committee, an organization elected by the Sikh community. The Punjab Government has no right to amend this Act. Do not confuse the country for your political interests.” He added that Gurbani broadcasting is not like other forms of media and that its holiness and dignity cannot be disregarded.

ਗੁਰਬਾਣੀ ਪ੍ਰਸਾਰਣ ਆਮ ਪ੍ਰਸਾਰਣ ਨਹੀਂ, ਇਸ ਦੀ ਪਵਿੱਤਰਤਾ ਤੇ ਮਰਯਾਦਾ ਨੂੰ ਨਜ਼ਰਅੰਦਾਜ ਨਹੀਂ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾ ਸਕਦਾ।

The opposition in Punjab also reacted sharply to the declaration by the Punjab administration. Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former education minister of the state labelled the decision as unconstitutional and a direct interference in the religious activities of the Sikh community. He wrote, “Hon’ble Chief Minister, this act of yours is unconstitutional and direct interference in the religious activities of the Sikh community. The Sikh Gurdwara Act is under Parliament.”

“The Sikh community has elected the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee through voting to take decisions regarding Guru Ghar under this Act of Parliament. Has the above committee passed any such resolution in this regard,” he asked and warned, “Without that, even the Parliament cannot amend this Act. The Sikh community will never tolerate this anti-Sikh work being done under the orders of Arvind Kejriwal.”

ਮਾਨਯੋਗ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਜੀ, ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਇਹ ਕੰਮ ਗੈਰ ਸੰਵਿਧਾਨਕ ਅਤੇ ਸਿੱਖ ਕੌਮ ਦੇ ਧਾਰਮਿਕ ਕੰਮਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿੱਧੀ ਦਖਲ ਅੰਦਾਜੀ ਹੈ। ਸਿੱਖ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਐਕਟ ਪਾਰਲੀਮੈਟ ਦੇ ਅਧੀਨ ਹੈ। ਸਿੱਖ ਕੌਮ ਨੇ ਪਾਰਲੀਮੈਂਟ ਦੇ ਇਸ ਐਕਟ ਅਧੀਨ ਗੁਰੂ ਘਰਾਂ ਸਬੰਧੀ ਫੈਸਲੇ ਲੈਣ ਲਈ ਵੋਟਾਂ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਚੁਣ ਕੇ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਕ ਕਮੇਟੀ ਦੀ ਚੋਣ ਕੀਤੀ ਹੋਈ ਹੈ।…

Congress leader, former leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly and serving MLA from Bholath, Sukhpal Singh Khaira argued that the state cannot make any changes to the Sikh Gurdwara Act, 1925, as it is central.

As far as my knowledge goes Punjab government cannot tinker or amend or add to the existing Sikh Gurudwara Act 1925 as its a central act! I wonder how @BhagwantMann is speaking to add a clause in the said Act! Yes the Vidhan Sabha can pass a resolution and send it to Center for…

However, Navjot Singh Sidhu lauded Bhagwant Singh Mann-led government and proclaimed, “This was a cherished desire of millions of Sikhs across the globe including me.”

"Sarb Sanjhi Gurbaani" …….. means for one and all with no discrimination ………… this was a cherished desires of millions of sikhs across the globe including me……… commendable effort @BhagwantMann ……… Kudos !!

The chief minister has defended his action and opined that it is in line with the sentiments of the “Sikh Sangat around the world.” He pronounced that it will promote the “Sarb Sanji Gurbani” (Everyone’s Gurbani) across the globe in an effort to spread the idea of the “welfare of all.”