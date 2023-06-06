Swara Bhasker announces pregnancy 4 months after announcing wedding with Samajwadi party leader Fahad Ahmed

Left-wing activist and Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker on Tuesday announced her pregnancy with her husband, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Fahad Ahmed. “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless! ) as we step into a whole new world!” she tweeted posting some pregnancy pictures on social media.

Swara Bhasker got married to Ahmed in February this year. She had said that her wedding was filed with the court on 6th January 2023 under the special marriage act. 5 months after her marriage and 4 months after the marriage announcement the actress has announced her pregnancy. She said in a post that her baby would be born in October.

Several Twitter users congratulated the couple on the news. One of the social media users congratulated saying, “May God bless you with a child who would love Bharat.” While another one indicated Swara was gifting Fahad the happiness of becoming an Uncle (Mamu) and Abbu (Father) at the same time.

Sceenshot from Twitter

One of the users hoped that Swara would announce her pregnancy every year. “Congratulations Swara Bhabhi and Fahad Bhai jaan for wonderful gift. Keep giving us good news every year,” he said.

Congratulations Swara Bhabhi🧡 and Fahad💚 Bhai jaan for wonderful gift. Keep giving us good news every year. https://t.co/AQUXNHEZoJ — माster Aslam اسلم (@aslam_daddy) June 6, 2023

Swara and Fahad got married in January this year. However, a Chicago-based Islamic scholar Mufti Yasir Nadeem Al Wajidi denounced the marriage of Swara and Fahad as ‘Islamically invalid’ since Swara Bhasker is a ‘polytheistic woman’.

“If Swara Bhasker is not Muslim and her “supposed” husband is Muslim, this marriage is not Islamically valid. Allah says, do not to marry polytheistic women until they believe. 2:221. If she accepts Islam only for the sake of marriage, it is not accepted by Allah,” he had said.

Fahad Ahmad is the State President of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, the Samajwadi Party’s Youth Wing. He was General Secretary of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences before joining the Samajwadi Party in July 2022. The 31-year-old holds a bachelor’s degree from Aligarh Muslim University.

Swara Bhasker is known for her controversial stands and ill-informed remarks over various socio-political issues. She was earlier in a relationship with novelist Himanshu Sharma.