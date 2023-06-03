The first-ever sex tournament is set to take place early next week in Sweden, which has recognised sex as a sport. Named the European Sex Championship, the competition is scheduled to take place on June 8 under the supervision of the Swedish Sex Federation.

Participants in the championship will compete for six hours each day over the course of many weeks with individual ‘matches’ reportedly lasting 45 to 60 minutes. The competition will last several weeks and the competitors from different European countries will face off in 16 different disciplines to showcase their talents and abilities.

Participants to earn 5 to 10 points for different sex acts

The championship features a wide range of disciplines, including seduction, body massages, exploring erotic zones, prelude, oral sex, penetration, endurance, physical appearance, pose execution, creativity in position changes and the number of orgasms within a given time, artistic performance and pose transitions, and the capacity to raise blood pressure and heart rate during the competition.

Additional categories consist of the most exquisite and complicated position, the most creative communication as determined by a panel and spectators, the pair who exhibits the most activity, artistry in the Kamasutra, and popularity among the judges and viewers.

The competition is separated into three stages, with each level requiring a certain number of points in order to advance. Participants can earn between 5 and 10 points in each discipline, which is decided by a mix of public votes and a panel of five judges.

Competitors of any gender or sexual orientation welcomed

The European Sex Championship values diversity and accepts competitors of any gender or sexual orientation. The organisers emphasise the potential strategic value of sexual orientation in this sport, which they hope may eventually be adopted by other European nations.

The organiser stated, “The incorporation of sexual orientation as a part of sporting tactics will be a groundbreaking development among European countries.”

The president of the Swedish Federation of Sex, Dragan Bratych, remarked that he hoped that sex will eventually be acknowledged as a sport. He highlighted the likelihood of sexual engagement to promote both physical and mental well-being and the need for training. He voiced, “Just like any other sport, achieving desired results in sex requires training. Therefore, it is only logical for people to start competing in this domain as well.”

He stressed the distinctive features of this sport, where the goal is to give the opponent great pleasure. In contrast to traditional sports, when losing often results in disappointment, the competitor’s success in this game is determined by their capacity to satisfy their partner.

Other sports may demoralise rivals, but sex as a sport seeks to make everyone as happy as possible. According to Bratych, “The more pleasure your partner experiences, the more points you earn.”

As per the Swedish Sex Federation, sex as a sport is a challenging activity that calls for inventiveness, emotional intelligence, physical health, and work capacity. The federation’s president asserted that the competition regulations will change over time in response to developments and demands.

A similar bizarre incident had drawn huge ire in 2021 when students of a Roman Catholic college in Minnesota in the US were caught organising ‘sex competitions’ on the campuses. Reportedly, a group of students from St. John’s University, an all-male university, launched a competition to see who could lure the maximum number of female students from their sister school, the College of St. Benedict, an all-female college, and have the most sexual encounters with them. The competition was organised by students living in Saint Patrick Hall of St. John’s University.

Hundreds of students had then attended an outdoor demonstration and sit-in organized by the College of St. Benedict’s Institute for Women’s Leadership to protest against the alleged competition.