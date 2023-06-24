Teaser of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency released, highlights the darkest phase of Indian democracy

On the 24th of June, Manikarnika Films uploaded a video teaser to announce the release date of their much-awaited film, ‘Emergency’. In the 1-minute 12-second video, Kangana Ranaut-owned production house gives a glimpse of one of the darkest chapters of Independent history.

As per the announcement, the film will be released on the 24th of November, this year. It will have Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles portraying the reel-life characterisation of Indian stalwart politicians Jay Prakash Narayan and India’s first and only female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi respectively.

Additionally, likes of Satish Kaushik, Bhoomika Chawla, Mahima Chaudhry, Shreyas Talpade, and Milind Soman will be seen in key roles in the film.

It is important to note that this will be Kangana Ranaut’s solo directorial debut. Taking to her social media handles, Twitter and Instagram, she shared the announcement video, saying, “A protector or a Dictator? Witness the darkest phase of our history when the leader of our nation declared a war on it’s people.”

Earlier, the actor had shared that she mortgaged all her property for making this film.

The teaser

The teaser opens by flashing the black date of 25th of June, 1975 when democracy was strangulated and Human rights were curtailed in the country.

The video further delves into the chaotic situation that prevailed afterward and a newspaper cutout with the headline announcing the draconian move stating, “State of Emergency declared.”

Going ahead, Anupam Kher, playing the role of JP Narayan, narrates the ordeal of the nation as he is seen behind bars with the caption, “Opposition leader arrested.”

He asserts that this is not ‘Sarkar Raj’ instead this is ‘Ahankaar (arrogance) Raj’. He further lamented that this is not our death but the country’s death. (“Ye hamari nahi iss desh ki maut hai”)

As the protestors were indiscriminately shot in the streets, Narayan maintains that we have to stop this dictatorship.

At that moment, Kangana Ranaut’s voiceover as Indira Gandhi emerges, with her declaring, “Mujhe iss desh ki raksha karne se koi nahi rok sakta“. (No one can stop me from protecting this country.) As her face appears on the screen, she boasts “Kyuki India hai Indira, aur Indira hai India!” (Because India is Indira, and Indira is India!)

Interestingly, the announcement of the film ruffled some feathers, and leaders from the grand old party, Congress, registered their strong protest and dissatisfaction with the production and subject of the film. So, the film will definitely not be having a smooth sail going further and may witness major outrage against it.

Earlier, in 2021, Kangana received wide admiration for her role when she appeared on screen playing the role of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa in her biopic, ‘Thalaivii’.