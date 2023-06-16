UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 44 development projects worth Rs 212.5 crore in Ayodhya, says PM Modi will lead consecration of Shri Ram Temple in 2024

On Thursday, June 15, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath inaugurated 44 development projects worth Rs 212.5 crore in Ayodhya. He also laid the foundation stone for 38 projects worth Rs 1763.2 crore. This comes ahead of the inauguration of the grand Shri Ram Temple in January 2024. The consecration ceremony of the temple will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CM inaugurated 44 projects on Thursday, five of which were under the urban development department and 13 under the PWD. Health and family welfare (2), secondary education (5), housing and urban planning (13), tourism (2), Namami Gange, irrigation and water resources, Panchayati Raj (1), and Ayush (1) are the other departments working on projects. The Panchayati Raj department has built libraries and reading rooms in 500 Gram Panchayats, which the chief minister has inaugurated.

Moreover, CM Yogi laid the foundation stone for 38 projects, 32 of which are PWD-related and four of which are technical education-related. Medical education and home departments are undertaking one project each. This includes the widening and expansion of 10.77 KM of the Panchkosi Parikrama Marg into a four-lane road with an estimated cost of Rs 473.2 crore.

CM Yogi also inaugurated a project worth Rs 1,140.2 crore involving the expansion of the 23.94 km-long 14 Kosi Parikrama Marg.

CM Yogi during his two-day visit to Ayodhya, met with saints and Ram temple trust officials and highlighted that the development of the “Dharma Nagari” is one of his government’s top priorities.

At a review meeting of current development initiatives in Ayodhya, the UP CM also reviewed the advancement of the Ram Temple construction. He also went to Hanumangarhi to offer prayers and observe the construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

According to an official statement quoting the Chief Minister, the entire development of ‘Dharmanagari’ Ayodhya is one of the government’s top priorities in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

During his address to the crowd on Thursday, CM Yogi highlighted the various development projects being undertaken by his government. He said that the construction work of the international airport at Ayodhya will be completed by the end of this year.

The UP CM also announced that on the occasion of Diwali (Deepavali) this year, a grand Deepotsav will be celebrated and 21 lakh diyas will be lit in the “Dharma Nagari” Ayodhya.

On Wednesday, CM Yogi Adityanath hinted that meat and liquor can be banned in Ayodhya, where the grand Ram Mandir will be inaugurated next year. He has not specifically discussed any such action but mentioned that Ayodhya is a sacred city and there these items should not be allowed. “In accordance with the feelings of the populace, meat and alcohol use should be prohibited here,” he stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Temple: CM Yogi

Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration of Ram Lalla in the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January 2024.

Furthermore, CM Yogi has asked BJP MPs to participate in various programmes and activities in Ayodhya. He also complimented the city, saying that Ayodhya is paving the way for “Ram Rajya” as it did during the “treta yuga,” and that it is motivating the entire country under PM Modi’s leadership.

He also stated that there is no scarcity of funds for the development of religious sites such as Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura, and Prayagraj. CM Yogi also took a dig at the previous government saying that “there was a shortage of funds only when such people were in power who looted the state funds and promoted familyism and casteism. For us, the Janta Janardan is the family. We have diverted the funds for development work for the welfare of the people.”

Notably, he stated that the roadways in Ayodhya will be akin to those on Delhi’s Rajpath and that the road through Sugreev Qila leading to Ram Janmabhoomi will be known as the Bhakti Path.

He stated that development projects worth 32,000 crore are being carried out in Ayodhya, with the objective of transforming the temple city into one of the most beautiful cities in the world.