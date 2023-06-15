Hardoi, UP: Sumit, Adhiraj and others force Hindu man to convert to Christianity and threaten him when he refused, threw his Murthis out, FIR filed

In the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh, four people have been booked for attempting to force a Hindu family to convert to Christianity. A case was registered on Tuesday, June 13, against the four accused persons for pressuring a family to convert in the name of healing their ailing son. When the Hindu family refused to convert, the accused persons threatened to implicate them in a bogus case.

The matter pertains to the Odra village in the Sursa police station precinct wherein a person named Vijay Kumar Srivastava has lodged a complaint against four people in his village. He revealed in the complaint that Makoo, Sumit, Adhiraj, and Shivanandan are operating an unauthorised Christian school in the village. He added that Adhiraj and Shivnandan are Christian priests.

The complainant stated that his son Saurabh suffered from a brain tumour. The accused claimed to cure him of the ailment. Following that, Vijay Kumar accompanied his son to the accused’s home multiple times. Even with his broom, his son’s condition did not improve. After a few days, the four accused informed Vijay that if he and his family converted to Christianity, they would receive one lakh rupees. In addition to this, his son will also be cured. Meanwhile, on December 24, 2022, he was handed 5000 rupees and a crucifix was placed around the neck of his ailing boy.

Makoo, Sumit, Adhiraj, and Shivanandan are accused to have had the Hindu deity idols in Vijay’s residence thrown out. When Vijay’s family and neighbours found out about it, they were outraged. Vijay refused to convert as well. According to the complaint, this infuriated the four accused. On 14 April 2023 at 6 p.m., they approached Vijay, who was working in the field at the time.

Furthermore, complainant Vijay Kumar revealed that the accused pressured him to convert on that day as well. The four accused threatened to implicate him in a bogus case if he did not comply. From that day onward, he was under constant pressure. Vijay Kumar was disturbed by this and filed a police complaint. On the basis of his complaint, a case has been filed against Mouku, Sumit, Shivanandan, and Adhiraj under Section 504 of the IPC, as well as Section 3/5 (1) of the Uttar Pradesh Law Against Religion Conversion Prohibition Act 2021.

हरदोई में पैसे देकर व बीमारी ठीक करने के बहाने युवक को पहनाया क्रॉस,जबरिया धर्म परिवर्तन के दबाव बनाने का मामला आया सामने,सुरसा थाने में चार लोगों के विरुद्ध दर्ज हुई एफआईआर,ब्रेन ट्यूमर ठीक करने और एक लाख का दिया था लालच,युवक का आरोप 5 हजार रुपये देकर पुत्र को पहनाया क्रॉस pic.twitter.com/BXHuIU80ZP — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariNI) June 14, 2023

The police are investigating the matter. OpIndia has accessed the copy of the complaint lodged by Vijay Kumar Srivastava.