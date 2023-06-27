In a bizzare incident, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday, June 27, arrested a man identified as Mohammed Hashim for stealing a bullet bike and a bag containing Rs 1,90,000 in the Moradabad district. The accused confessed to the crime and said that he executed two thefts to fulfill the luxurious dreams of his wife.

According to the reports, the accused Hashim, a resident of the Karula region got recently married to a woman who he said is fond of expensive assets and gifts. She wanted him to get a Bullet bike and also demanded a short tour. To fulfill her wishes, the accused first stole a Bullet bike from within the city on June 3 and on the next day managed to snatch a bag containing Rs 1,90,000.

The accused and his wife then fled and booked a trip to Kullu Manali in Himachal Pradesh and enjoyed a few days there. The duo spent around Rs 45,000 for booking the trip and also purchased a few luxury items. They returned after the tour with Rs 86,000 balance amount in their hand.

As per the reports, the accused was arrested days after he and his wife returned from the trip. Hashim was caught by the police while he was going to repay a local liability in the Mandi Chowk area of the city on June 26. The accused confessed to the crime and said that he stole the bike on June 3 and the bag filled with money on June 4 from the Medical Market area.

The police checked the CCTV footage and identified the accused. The Police have also recovered the bike and the balance amount of Rs 86,000 from the accused.