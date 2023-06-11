On Friday, a mass shooting in San Francisco left nine injured in a “targeted and isolated incident” as stated by the police. The shooting took place at around 9 pm during a party hosted by a clothing store Dying Breed near the intersection of 24th Street and Treat Avenue in the Mission district. According to the media reports, no arrests have been made so far.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, all of the victims are “expected to survive their injuries.” However, according to a statement from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, one of the victims was still in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon.

Another victim was claimed to be in critical condition, four were stable, and three had been discharged. According to the hospital, the victims were eight men and one woman from the age of 20 to 34.

According to a witness who was present when the shooting occurred, the block party took an unanticipated turn for the worst as she saw blood and bodies on the floor.

“We were on the roof and all we saw was blood and bodies on the ground.” “It was just a terrifying sight,” Raymond Hou said. “It was funny because I was there just ten minutes ago, no problem, no worries.”

Taking to Twitter, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said that the authorities are analysing the situation. Breed further thanked the 911 dispatchers, paramedics, and medical staff for their prompt response to the horrific incident.

“Last night’s shooting in the Mission is still under investigation. I know there are a lot of questions and concerns in the community, and people want answers. We are still working to understand exactly what happened and why and we will share information as soon as we can. What we do know is our @SF_emergency 911 dispatchers, @SFPD, paramedics, and medical staff at @ZSFGCare all responded quickly to this shooting, and no lives were lost. Thank you to all our City workers who responded to this horrific event in the Mission”, he added.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott in a tweet stated that such incidents of violence are unacceptable.

“This kind of violence on our streets is unacceptable. People should feel safe to go out in San Francisco without fear of being victims of gun violence. Investigators are working diligently, and we will have a visible police presence in the community where this occurred.”

This comes just days after gunfire erupted on Tuesday evening at a theatre in Richmond, Virginia, causing hundreds of students and guests to flee in panic. The Huguenot High School graduation ceremony was held at the venue on Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU)’s Monroe Park campus. Two people were killed and five others wounded in the unfortunate incident that took place outside the Altria Theater in Richmond.