On June 27 (local time), violence broke out in France, and protesters set public and private property on fire. The violence continued on the second night leading to multiple reports of arson where protesters set private cars on fire and targeted police stations. The violence in France erupted after a teenager was allegedly shot dead by the cops during a traffic stop. As per reports, around 2,000 riot police have been called in the suburbs located around Paris. The teenager who got killed has been identified as Nahel M.

Reportedly, Nahel was stopped by the police and was asked to show documents. Nahel tried to flee the scene, during which shots were fired. One of the bullets hit Nahel in the chest, and he died on the spot. Initially, police said the shots were fired in self-defence as Nahel allegedly tried to mow the police personnel down with his car. However, eyewitness uploaded a video on social media where cops were seen standing on the side of the vehicle at a safe distance from the car. Reports suggest that Nehal was previously convicted of failing to stop at a signal and driving without a license.

The protests started in the western suburb of Nanterre, where Nahel was killed. It quickly spread across other regions, including the Hauts-de-Seine and the eastern city of Dijon. Reports suggest that a group of protesters set a bus on fire after ordering the passengers to get off the bus. The incident took place in the Essonne region.

Another arson incident occurred in the southern city of Toulouse, where several cars were reportedly set on fire. Police and firefighters that responded to the reports of arson were attacked with projectiles. The police have arrested at least 77 people for rioting across the country.

On June 27, President of France Emmanuel Macron issued a statement over the incident. He said, “A teenager was killed. That is inexplicable and unforgivable. Nothing can justify the death of a young person.” He further added that the incident had moved the entire nation and expressed respect and affection for the victim’s family.

Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister of France Elisabeth Borne condemned “the shocking images… of an [police] intervention that clearly doesn’t respect the rules of engagement of our security forces”. Furthermore, she hoped that the absolute demand for the truth would allow calm to prevail over anger.

On the other hand, opposition leader Marine Le Pen called Macron’s comments excessive. She added she was astonished at “the swiftness of this stance, notably from the president”.

Alliance Police Nationale union has also criticised the President for his remarks. In a statement, the union said it was inconceivable to see the President react like that. They said, “[The President], like certain politicians, artists, and others, should not flout the separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary by condemning our colleagues even before [justice] has been pronounced”. They added, “Like any citizen, [the officer] has the right to the presumption of innocence.”

In the aftermath of the incident, a police officer has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Reacting to the riots, internal minister Gerald Darmanin said that 23 police personnel were reportedly injured in the violence. The rioters burnt down at least 40 cars during the ensuing violence.