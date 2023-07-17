On the 8th of July, a 17-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur allegedly committed suicide in Kota, Rajasthan. Now, according to Kota Police, his brother filed an FIR on the 9th of July, a day after the unfortunate incident came to light.

The Police officials informed that his brother has blamed the coaching centre for the demise of this brother. Subsequently, he lodged an FIR against the coaching centre where the victim was enrolled and was preparing for the engineering entrance exam.

Mahaveer Nagar Circle Inspector Paramjeet stated that a case has been filed under Indian Penal Code’s Section 306 (abetment to suicide) against the coaching centre. The Police are further investigating the matter.

As per the information received, on Saturday, the student’s roommate broke the door of their room and found the teenager’s body hanging from the ceiling fan. He then informed the caretaker about the alleged suicide. Media reports claim that this is the sixteenth such case of suicide this year.

According to the FIR, the teenager was suspended on the 3rd of July by the coaching centre. They took this step when he had a fight with one of his classmates.

The victim’s brother said that his brother was depressed and worried that he would not cope with his studies if the suspension was not revoked.

His brother said, “My brother was depressed after his suspension. He told me that he feels that he might not be able to cope with further studies if the coaching centre does not withdraw his suspension.”

He alleged that his brother was suspended over a petty issue and his brother was wary of studying online.

He added, “I visited the centre two days after the suspension and urged the withdrawal of the suspension. They made the suspension permanent but my brother could avail of the online sessions. My brother was wary of studying online as the students do not get a lot of facilities there. I spoke to the coaching centre and his friends also, but none helped. The coaching centre did not agree to withdraw the suspension.”

However, the coaching centre defended the suspension and stated that the student was suspended for a certain period. They claimed that he was suspended because, in addition to fighting, he also behaved aggressively and ill-treated the centre’s staff.

The coaching centre added that his brother visited the centre and said that he wants to get his sibling transferred. According to their claim, they soon initiated a refund of his admission fees.

Troubled past of India’s prominent coaching hub Kota

As per media reports, the 17-year-old boy’s alleged suicide was the sixteenth case this year. This has unfortunately surpassed previous records. Reportedly, at least 15 coaching students died by suicide last year.

On the 12th of December 2022 alone, there were reports of three students committing suicide in India’s premium coaching hub, Kota.

Back then, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kota, Kesar Singh Shekhawat highlighted that post-pandemic, the influx of students in Kota has risen and corresponding to that, suicide cases have also gone up.

He said, “The number of students coming to Kota has risen post-pandemic. Earlier 1.5 lakh students came to Kota, but nearly 2.5 lakh students have come this year. Proportionate to that number, we are also seeing the numbers of suicides going up.”

According to NCRB data, student suicides reached an all-time high in 2022. This unfortunate number rose by 4.5% as compared to 2021.

According to an India Today report, in the last 12 years, more than 150 students have died by suicide in Kota.