In a case that has been reported from the Loni region of Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district, a 20-year-old Hindu girl was harassed and threatened with death by an accused person who has been identified as Salman Sayyed. Sayyed is said to have taken the help of his friend Ajay Gunjal who has also been named as an accused in the case.

As per the FIR copy obtained by OpIndia, the victim girl is a resident of the Loni region but stays in the Rahuri area of Ahmednagar for her education. On July 13, the girl was blocked on her way home from the main market by Sayyed who said that he is interested in pursuing a relationship with the girl. The girl, however, said that she was not interested and she was getting married to somebody else.

The accused person then threatened the girl and said that he would kill her and her fiance. As per the complaint copy, the accused persons followed the girl for around 2-3 months and attained the phone number of one of her roommates. He called the girl on the number and harassed her for refusing his proposal.

The girl was not swayed by Sayyed and firmly told him that she is not interested in him. Sayyed then asked her to think twice and picture the probable ‘repercussions’ of the refusal. He also threatened and demanded that she shall not be seen with any other man in the locality.

FIR copy obtained by OpIndia

Later on the same day, he along with his friend Ajay followed the girl while on her way to the bakery and blocked her way. Sayyed then assaulted and abused her verbally and also extended the death threats. “If I see you with anyone else, I’ll kill you and that boy,” he said.

The local Hindu organizations took cognizance of the case and helped the girl’s family to file a police complaint in the matter. The organizations meanwhile confirmed to OpIndia that the prime accused in the case is Sayyed as he was harassing the girl. OpIndia has also obtained a few call recordings between the accused and the victim in which the latter can be heard pressuring and threatening the former for a relationship.

Investigation Officer, Loni API Athare was contacted for an official statement in the case but the authority was not available at the time of reporting this case. However, it was informed that the two accused named in the FIR have been arrested by the police.

The accused persons have been booked under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 D (stalking), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Similar cases reported from Ahmednagar recently

Earlier, a dreadful case of Love Jihad was reported from the Kopargaon region of Ahmednagar district. A Hindu girl was reportedly kidnapped, raped, and threatened with death before her forceful conversion by accused persons identified as Sayam Qureshi, Imran Sheikh, Chotu alias Kaleem, Faiyyaz, and one unidentified Maulvi.

The primary accused Sayam got introduced to the girl via Instagram. He trapped her in a love affair and then raped her. He also took her to Indore and forced her to convert her religion to Islam. The accused had also threatened the family members of the girl that she would be thrown into prostitution if they failed to convert their religion. The accused were arrested by the police.

Also, on July 3, the city police had arrested one Rafiq Munir Pathan for harassing, molesting, and abusing two minor girls on the busy streets of the main market in Pathardi, Ahmednagar. The incident is said to have happened on July 1 in the Hanuman Takli village. Two minor girls were blocked by the accused who held one of the girl’s hands, forcefully touched her inappropriately, and publicly harassed her. He also thrashed the girls and threatened their grandfather over the phone.

The accused has now been arrested and has been booked under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 ( punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 427, and 506 (Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Sections of POCSO have also been imposed upon the accused.

In another case, a minor Hindu girl was harassed, threatened and kept hostage by one of her Muslim classmates in Pathardi, Ahmednagar. The accused also forced the girl to marry him. He was booked by the police under sections 354 (criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and also under sections 8, 12, and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.