Thursday, July 13, 2023
Assam: 72-year-old Shukkur Ali Barabhuiya rapes 13-year-old girl in Hailakandi, arrested after complaint filed

Shukkur Ali used to rape the minor girl when her parents would not be at home, and he used to threaten to kill the girl if she dared to inform her parents about his crime

OpIndia Staff
Assam man arrested for raping his granddaughter (Image via organiser)
In the Hailakandi district of Assam, a shocking case has come to the fore wherein a 72-year-old man identified as Shukkur Ali Barabhuiya allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl multiple times. The man was arrested after the victim girl’s family a complaint against him at Hailakandi Sadar police station. Acting upon the complaint, police arrested the accused on Tuesday, July 11. 

Reportedly, accused Shukkur Ali used to rape the minor girl when her parents would not be at home. The 72-year-old accused used to threaten to kill the girl if she dared to inform her parents about his crime. 

According to the police, a medical examination of the victim confirmed sexual assault. The police informed that the statement of the victim has been recorded and the accused has been arrested. 

The arrested reportedly came after the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) intervened urging the police to nab the absconding accused on priority. Following this, the accused was arrested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Hailakandi Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) Leena Doley said that an investigation into the matter is underway. The police added that the arrested accused was presented before the court on Wednesday. The court has remanded two-day custody of the accused. However, an Organiser report states that the accused is remanded till July 21st. Accused Shukkur Ali Barbhuiya has been booked under the POCSO Act. 

This comes days after Assam Police on July 6 informed that two people have been arrested for raping two minor schoolgirls in Hailakandi district. One of the victims succumbed to her injuries. The accused have been identified as Jabir Ahmed Barbhuiya (21) and Ansar Uddin Mazumdar (22), both residents of Barnee Breese in the Algapur police station area. Another wanted accused in the case Jubair Ahmed Talukdar is still absconding.

Reportedly, the accused with the help of some others abducted the victim girls on Tuesday at around 11 am. According to the Algapur police station in-charge Mrinal Das, the accused allegedly took the girls to a forest in the Mohanpur area where they raped the minor girls. 

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

