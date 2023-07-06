On Thursday, July 6, Assam Police informed that two people have been arrested for raping two minor schoolgirls in Hailakandi district. One of the victims succumbed to her injuries. The accused have been identified as Jabir Ahmed Barbhuiya (21) and Ansar Uddin Mazumdar (22), both residents of Barnee Breese in the Algapur police station area.

Reportedly, the accused with the help of some others abducted the victim girls on Tuesday at around 11 am. According to the Algapur police station in-charge Mrinal Das, the accused allegedly took the girls to a forest in the Mohanpur area where they raped the minor girls.

Following a complaint from the father of one of the girls, police launched a search for them, and they had been found to be in critical condition. The victims were admitted to a local hospital. As one of the victim’s health deteriorated she was taken to Civil Hospital. The doctors, however, considering her condition referred the girl to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH), where she succumbed on Wednesday (July 5). The other girl is reported stable now.

Taking to Twitter, Hailakandi police informed about the arrest of accused Jabir Ahmed Barbhuiya and Ansar Uddin Mazumdar.

“Accused persons Jabir Ahmed Barbhuiya, S/O Ainul Hoque Barbhuiya and Ansar Uddin Mazumder, S/O Aftab Uddin Mazumder, both of Barnee Breese, PS Algapur, have been arrested by the I/C, Mohanpur PP, Algapur PS, in connection with a POCSO Act case,” Hailakandi police tweeted.

However, another wanted accused Jubair Ahmed Talukdar is still absconding. On Wednesday, Hailakandi police tweeted details of the accused Jubair Ahmed Talukdar seeking help from people in fetching information about the accused which may lead to his arrest.

“WANTED! Accused person Jubair Ahmed Talukdar, 27 years, Vill Barnee Breese gram, PS Algapur, Hailakandi, is wanted in connection with a POCSO case. Any information leading to the apprehension of the accused person will be appreciated,” Hailakandi police tweeted.