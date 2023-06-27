On Tuesday, 27th of June, after flagging off five Vande Bharat Trains in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi publicly addressed party workers in the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ program held in Bhopal. In a question-and-answer session with party workers, PM Modi lambasted the opposition multiple times. He strongly cornered the opposition parties claiming that they are provoking and misleading Muslims on the issue of UCC and Triple Talaq.

In this public interaction, PM Modi dropped a major hint at the future implementation of Uniform Civil Code as he attacked the opposition parties for backing discriminatory practices like triple talaq.

PM Modi corners opposition on Triple Talaq

PM Modi strongly argued that if triple talaq was such an inseparable tenet of Islam, then why Muslim countries like Pakistan, Indonesia, and Bangladesh do not have triple talaq.

PM Modi further highlighted the fact that even Muslim-majority countries have banned triple talaq.

He said, “I was in Egypt the day before yesterday. In Egypt, over 90% of people belong to the Sunni community. They did away with triple talaq 80-90 years ago. If triple talaq is a necessary tent of Islam, then why don’t these countries have triple talaq? Why do Qatar, Jordan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Indonesia not have triple talaq?”

PM Modi asserted that he feels that we should study this subject. He claimed that those who support triple talaq are doing vote bank politics of appeasement. They are doing injustice to Muslim daughters.

PM Modi added that triple talaq does not only affect Muslim daughters, rather it damages the entire family.

PM Modi hints that UCC may be the next big thing in Parliament Session

Claiming that political parties are trying to mislead Muslims, PM Modi strongly batted for equal rights and Uniform Civil Code enshrined in the Constitution. He dropped a major hint that UCC may be on the cards in the upcoming Parliament session. For those unversed, the 22nd Law Commission had recently, on the 14th of June, asked for suggestions from the general public on the UCC draft bill within a stipulated time period of 30 days.

Batting in favour of UCC, the PM said, “Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two laws? The Constitution also talks of equal rights. Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics.”

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi speaks on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)



"Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights…Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people… pic.twitter.com/UwOxuSyGvD — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

In another direct attack on the opposition, PM Modi highlighted the discriminatory behaviour meted out towards Pasmanda Muslims. He asserted that the Pasmanda Muslims have been facing widespread discrimination in the name of vote bank politics.

He said, “Our Pasmanda Muslim brothers’ and sisters’ life has been made hell by those who do vote banks. They live a life of struggle. No one listens to them. They have been discriminated against so much, but there has been no debate on this. Even today, Pasmanda Muslims are not given an equal share. They are thought of as untouchables.”

PM Modi also attacked the supposed opposition unity and the recently held meeting behind several arch-nemesis.

He said, “People and parties who used to abuse each other are now falling on each other’s feet, and this reflects their helplessness. Don’t be angry, pity them.”