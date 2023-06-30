In a big development, a report has emerged claiming that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill will likely be tabled in the monsoon session of the Parliament. The session is likely to begin on July 20 in the new Parliament building which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on May 28. Notably, this will likely be the first historic bill to be introduced in the newly-inaugurated Parliament building.

Quoting highly-placed sources, the report says that the bill may be sent to the parliamentary standing committee which will gather views from various stakeholders on UCC.

This comes after the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice called representatives from the Law Commission and the Law Ministry for a meeting on July 3 regarding the notice released by the Law Commission seeking inputs on UCC from stakeholders. The Law Commission on 14 June asked the public and religious organisations to submit their views on the UCC within 30 days, and as on June 28, the commission has received 8.5 lakh responses.

The committee’s agenda reads, “To hear views of representatives of the following organisations on public notice issued by the Law Commission of India on June 14, 2023, inviting views from the various stakeholders on the Uniform Civil Code, under the subject ‘Review of Personal Laws’.”

BJP leader Kapil Mishra took to tweet and dropped another big hint. He pointed out that the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Mandir was held on 5 August 2020, and Article 370 was also revoked on 5 August 2019, thereby hinting that the UCC bill will also be tabled on August 5.

5 अगस्त को हुआ राम मंदिर का निर्णय



5 अगस्त को हटी धारा 370



5 अगस्त भी आने वाला है और यूनिफार्म सिविल कोड (UCC) भी



जय श्री राम — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) June 30, 2023

PM Modi bats for UCC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 27 raked up the subject of UCC during his address to party workers in Bhopal.

Claiming that political parties are trying to mislead Muslims, PM Modi strongly batted for equal rights and Uniform Civil Code enshrined in the Constitution. He dropped a major hint that UCC may be on the cards in the upcoming Parliament session. For those unversed, the 22nd Law Commission had recently, on the 14th of June, asked for suggestions from the general public on the UCC draft bill within a stipulated time period of 30 days.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi speaks on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)



"Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights…Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people… pic.twitter.com/UwOxuSyGvD — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023

Batting in favour of UCC, the PM said, “Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two laws? The Constitution also talks of equal rights. Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics.”

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami today said that the state’s UCC draft is now in the making. Dhami said, “”The UCC drafting committee went among people and worked for over a year. It spoke to more than 2 lakh people – several stakeholders, organisations & intellectuals. After this, their draft is in the making. It is about to complete, once we get it we will examine it. We will discuss with the experts and take further course of action…”