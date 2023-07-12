Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Bengaluru: Ex-employee enters office, murders MD and CEO of tech company with a sword

The incident happened in broad daylight at Pampa Extension, Amrithahalli in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. "The deceased were identified as Vinu Kumar, the CEO, and Panindra Subramanya, the MD, both of Aeronic Media Private Limited, died on the way to the hospital," officials said.

ANI
Bengaluru techie murders his former bosses with a sword
Representational Image via Deccan Herald
 The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the managing director of a Bengaluru-based private tech company were allegedly killed by an ex-employee of the firm, the police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused former employee, identified as Felix, barged into the office and attacked the duo allegedly with a sword.

DCP North-East Bengaluru Lakshmi Prasad said that the attacker is currently on run and police are trying to arrest him.
“Felix previously used to work at Aironics but quit to form his own company, which is said to be a rival business,” DCP said.

A case has been registered and the police were further investigating into the matter.

 (This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

