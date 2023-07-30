Sunday, July 30, 2023
HomeCrimeBihar: Ashfaq and Mumtaz rape a minor girl watching Muharram procession in Araria, arrested
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bihar: Ashfaq and Mumtaz rape a minor girl watching Muharram procession in Araria, arrested

The two accused, who have been identified as Mohammad Ashfaq and Mohammad Mumtaz, were nabbed by the locals.

OpIndia Staff
Representational Image (Source: Free Press Journal)
20

On Friday, July 28, a minor girl was gang raped in the Forbesganj area of Araria district in Bihar. The 17-year-old victim had gone to see the Tazia procession on Muharram along with her mother. However, the girl soon went missing and was later found naked in a nearby jute farm field.

The two accused, who have been identified as Mohammad Ashfaq and Mohammad Mumtaz, were nabbed by the locals. Ashfaq is 22 years old, while Mumtaz is aged 23. Both had come to Forbesganj on the occasion of Muharram.

The Forbesganj police arrested the accused persons after registering a case under POCSO Act on the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother. Meanwhile, a medical examination of the victim has been conducted. Both the accused are residents of Moti Tappu ward no. 14 Pathraha Panchayat, under the Narpatganj police station precinct. Both the accused have been sent into judicial custody. 

Reportedly, at around 9 PM on Friday, juggling with sticks was taking place in the neighbourhood in observance of Muharram. The victim was watching the Muharram procession there. Soon after, she went missing from the spot. After locals started searching for her, they found her in naked condition in a nearby jute field. The people managed to get hold of the two accused near the agriculture field 

“We arrested the accused under the POCSO Act in response to the complaint by the victim’s mother. We have also conducted the medical examination of the victim,” Aftab Ahmed, SHO of Forbesganj Araria said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMuharram violence india
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,876FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com