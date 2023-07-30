Bihar: Ashfaq and Mumtaz rape a minor girl watching Muharram procession in Araria, arrested

On Friday, July 28, a minor girl was gang raped in the Forbesganj area of Araria district in Bihar. The 17-year-old victim had gone to see the Tazia procession on Muharram along with her mother. However, the girl soon went missing and was later found naked in a nearby jute farm field.

The two accused, who have been identified as Mohammad Ashfaq and Mohammad Mumtaz, were nabbed by the locals. Ashfaq is 22 years old, while Mumtaz is aged 23. Both had come to Forbesganj on the occasion of Muharram.

The Forbesganj police arrested the accused persons after registering a case under POCSO Act on the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother. Meanwhile, a medical examination of the victim has been conducted. Both the accused are residents of Moti Tappu ward no. 14 Pathraha Panchayat, under the Narpatganj police station precinct. Both the accused have been sent into judicial custody.

Reportedly, at around 9 PM on Friday, juggling with sticks was taking place in the neighbourhood in observance of Muharram. The victim was watching the Muharram procession there. Soon after, she went missing from the spot. After locals started searching for her, they found her in naked condition in a nearby jute field. The people managed to get hold of the two accused near the agriculture field

“We arrested the accused under the POCSO Act in response to the complaint by the victim’s mother. We have also conducted the medical examination of the victim,” Aftab Ahmed, SHO of Forbesganj Araria said.