On the 22nd of July, some miscreants allegedly tried to disturb social harmony and stroke communal tensions in Bihar’s Aurangabad district. According to the information received, devotees and locals reportedly found beef inside the Hanuman temple located in the area. This was seemingly done to hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community. Afterwards, locals informed the concerned authorities who took necessary action to prevent any untoward incidents.

According to a report in India today, on Saturday, the 22nd of July, some local residents discovered that beef was kept inside Hanuman Temple located in Balabigha’s Haspura area. They immediately alerted the concerned authorities and on getting the information, police reached the spot to investigate the matter.

Following the incident, the Hanuman temple was cleaned and sanitised. Sensing that the alleged act has hurt the sentiments of local residents, the police forces were compelled to take necessary actions to maintain peace and communal harmony in the region.

Subsequently, heavy police forces were deployed outside the Hanuman temple as a precautionary measure to prevent any communal incidents in the area.

The news report added that some anti-social elements allegedly kept the beef inside the temple to disrupt communal harmony in the area.

On their part, the Police held meetings with the locals, and the discussions helped to restore a peaceful atmosphere in the area. After discussions with the locals, Police decided to probe the CCTV footage from nearby cameras to identify the miscreants who kept beef inside the temple. The Police also ensured to take strict action against such anti-social elements.

However, since the investigation is ongoing and the suspects have not been arrested, police forces decided to maintain a presence in the area to ease tensions and avoid any flare-ups.

A buffalo head was found outside a Hindu temple in Delhi

A few weeks back, an accused named Azeem was arrested for dumping a severed head of buffalo near a Hindu temple on Nala Road in the West Gorakh Park area of Northeast Delhi. In a video that surfaced on social media, the severed head of a buffalo was seen lying on the road near the temple premises.

The Welcome police initiated a probe and found that two miscreants on a scooter dumped the buffalo’s head near the temple. Later, the cops arrested a 27-year-old Azeem and a 16-year-old minor in connection to the case.

वेलकम थाने के अंतर्गत एक रोड साइड पर भैंस के कटे सर के मिलने की सूचना पर नॉर्थ ईस्ट जिले की पुलिस ने त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए दो अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है I लोगों से अपील है कि इलाके में शांति बनाए रखने में पुलिस की सहायता करें और किसी भी प्रकार की अफवाहें न फैलाएं I — DCP North East Delhi (@DCPNEastDelhi) June 30, 2023

Informing about the two arrests made in the case, DCP North East Delhi had urged locals to maintain peace and not spread any kind of rumours.