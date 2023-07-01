Saturday, July 1, 2023
Delhi: One Azeem arrested for dumping severed head of buffalo near Hindu temple. Here is what happened

The cops have now arrested a 27-year-old Azeem and a 16-year-old minor in connection to the case.

Screengrab of the viral video
On Friday (June 30) evening, the severed head of a buffalo was found near a Hindu temple on Nala Road in the West Gorakh Park area of Northeast Delhi.

As per reports, the Welcome police station received a phone call on Friday at 5:30 pm about the presence of animal remains near a Hanuman temple. In a video that has now surfaced on social media, the severed head of a buffalo could be seen lying on the road near the temple premises.

A large crowd of Hindus were also seen standing outside the temple and discussing the matter. One man from the crowd was seen removing the dead remains from the road using a newspaper.

The Welcome police initiated a probe into the matter and found that two miscreants on a scooter dumped the buffalo’s head near the temple. The cops have now arrested a 27-year-old Azeem and a 16-year-old minor in connection to the case.

Both the accused are said to be residents of the Baburpur area of Delhi. They were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 34 (common intention), 153A (promoting enmity between different religions), 295A (malicious act to outrage religious feelings) and 429 (mischief by killing cattle).

In a statement, the police said, “Acting swiftly on the information that a severed head of a buffalo was found on a roadside under Welcome police station, the police of North East district have arrested two accused.”

“People are urged to help the police in maintaining peace in the area. And don’t spread any kind of rumours,” the statement further added. The Welcome Police later took possession of the severed head of the buffalo.

