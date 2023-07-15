Anti-Hindu, anti-India activities are becoming increasingly prevalent in Canada as yet another signage at the Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in the city of Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area or GTA was vandalised on Friday (July 14).

According to reports, the park sign was spraypainted with graffiti targeting the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Another act of senseless vandalism!"



— Arvind Mishra (@ArvindMishra72) July 14, 2023

The signage that read “Modi is a terrorist (BBC),” was reportedly discovered by the temple management on Friday morning after which they informed the city officials, who quickly removed it and restored it to its original state.

“The City is deeply disappointed to learn of the recent act of vandalism targeting a park sign, which is an attack on a faith community. This matter has been promptly forwarded to the Peel Police for investigation and appropriate action,” tweeted the City of Brampton.

“At the City of Brampton, we stand united against such acts of intolerance and discrimination. We proudly uphold our values of diversity, inclusivity, and respect for all and these acts of hate will not be tolerated,” it added.

The City is deeply disappointed to learn of the recent act of vandalism targeting a park sign, which is an attack on a faith community. This matter has been promptly forwarded to the @PeelPolice for investigation and appropriate action.



— City of Brampton (@CityBrampton) July 14, 2023

Talking about the incident, Brampton’s Mayor Patrick Brown told the network Prime Asia TV he was “outraged” with this vandalism and the city had “zero tolerance” towards “intimidation of any faith community.”

Indo-Canadians also expressed their anger over the vandalism. Brampton resident Vijay Jain described it as “purely an act of Hinduphobia.” Hiren Patel sought “immediate and decisive action” against radical elements.

Canada has become a hotbed of anti-India and anti-Hindu activities

Friday’s attack was, however, the most recent in a string of anti-India and anti-Hindu incidents that Canada is increasingly becoming known for. Since July last year, there have been at least six incidents of desecration of Hindu temples in Canada.

On July 8, the Bharat Mata Mandir in Brampton was defaced with anti-India posters.

Similarly, on April 5 (local time), another Hindu temple in Canada was vandalised by anti-India elements. The walls of the Satyanarayan temple located in the 1700 block of Northway Avenue of Windsor were damaged. The police found graffiti of anti-Indian slurs and comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi written on the wall. The police have released CCTV footage of the incidents in which masked miscreants were seen painting graffiti on the temple walls.