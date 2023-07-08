Canada has become a hotbed of anti-India and anti-Hindu activities as yet another Hindu temple was defaced by Khalistani terrorists on Friday. Ahead of a pro-Khalistan rally in Canada, the Bharat Mata Mandir in Brampton was defaced with anti-India posters.

Khalistani extremists have put this poster right outside Bharat Mata Mandir, Brampton, Canada

Is this freedom of expression? Isn’t right to express restricted by Hate speech, obscenity, and defamation?@patrickbrownont @fordnation @JustinTrudeau @DrSJaishankar @melaniejoly pic.twitter.com/J6S48lroFT — Arvind Mishra (@ArvindMishra72) July 8, 2023

Posters targeting Indian diplomats Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma, Consul General of India in Toronto Apoorva Srivastava and Consul General in Vancouver Manish were put around the temple. They have been held responsible by the Khalistanis for the murder of Khalistani Hardeep Singh Nijjar on 18 June in Surrey, Canada. Similar “War Zone” posters were seen in other locations in Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The posters also featured pro-Khalistan slogans.

Posters targeting Indian diplomats put up in Greater Toronto Area (Image via HT)

The Khalistani extremists are planning to take out their so-called Freedom Rally on July 8 at around 12 pm (Eastern Daylight Time) from Malton to the Indian Embassy in Toronto.

According to a Hindustan Times report, a group of Indo-Canadians have also planned a counter rally at the Indian Consulate in Toronto.

Among those taking part will be Virender Singh of Toronto, who told HT, “We are a group of concerned citizens of Indo-Canadian heritage.” We believe that Canadian values are not in line with the threats posed to Indian diplomats.”

Arvind Mishra of Brampton another likely participant, expressed concern about the “extreme rise of hatred” and the lack of action by Canadian authorities. “What would they do if people held rallies under the banners of Al Qaeda or ISIS (Islamic State), with posters of Osama bin Laden or the ISIS chief?” he wondered.

The pro-Khalistan rally on Saturday is organised in the name of Harjit Singh Nijjar. Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has accused India of carrying out his “assassination” on June 18.

Nijjar was linked to a Khalistani terrorist organisation, and in the 1990s, a full-fledged operation was ongoing in Punjab against Khalistani groups. Nijjar, the head of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib, was shot dead in Surrey by two unidentified assailants on June 18 this year. He was a wanted terrorist by the Indian Government. The 46-year-old hailed from the village Bhar Singhpura of Jalandhar.

Earlier today, it was reported that pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, currently lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail has purportedly written a letter demanding that the status of ‘martyr’ be accorded to dreaded Khalistani terrorists Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Avtar Khanda.

On July 3, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India will take up the issue of Khalistanis threatening Indian diplomats in posters circulated in Canada with the Trudeau government, and also talk to other partner countries where such issues keep emerging.

The Indian High Commission recently demarched the Justin Trudeau administration and requested the Federal Government to take action against Khalistan extremists for targeting and threatening Indian diplomats.