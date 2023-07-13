Thursday, July 13, 2023
HomeCrimeRohini double murder: Imran strangles his wife Khushboo, stabs neighbour Ranjit to death with...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Rohini double murder: Imran strangles his wife Khushboo, stabs neighbour Ranjit to death with scissors after suspecting an affair

Imran first strangled Khushboo to death and then fatally stabbed Ranjit with scissors.

OpIndia Staff
Representative Image: Source Outlook
2

In a piece of shocking news from the capital, a case of double murder has come to light in Delhi’s Rohini South neighbourhood where a Muslim man named Imran killed his wife Khushboo and her alleged boyfriend Ranjit. Imran and Khushboo were married for the last twelve years and had three children together.

The police reported that the perpetrator is an e-rickshaw driver whereas Ranjit used to work at a factory. Imran believed that his spouse was having an extramarital affair with Ranjit who was their neighbour. He used to live in front of Imran’s house. The culprit, therefore, planned to have them both killed.

Imran first strangled Khushboo to death and then fatally stabbed Ranjit with scissors. The police were informed of the double murder on the morning of 13 July. Soon, police arrived at the scene of the crime with the forensics team.

Afterwards, they arrested the offender and launched an investigation. The police have also transferred the dead bodies for postmortem examination.

The police confirmed that both the assailant and the victim of the double homicide were neighbours and that the horrific crime was carried out on suspicion of an illicit relationship.

Further investigations into the case are currently underway.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsLove Jihad Delhi
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Journalist Sheela Bhatt affirms PM Modi’s MA degree, says ‘he was very focused on studies, shared mentor with him in 1981’

OpIndia Staff -
"Modi was studying MA part 2 and was studious disciple of Prof Sheth who was also my mentor. I also know a classmate of his who is a lawyer now. When Congress and AAP began claiming that Modi is an illiterate, I had asked her to speak up but she chose to keep mum," Bhatt said.
News Reports

Modi in France: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Paris, here are the scheduled events of the 2-day visit

Shraddha Pandey -
Prime Minister Modi is the guest of honour at the prestigious Bastille Day Parade which is scheduled for July 14. The annual Bastille Day Parade is a massive military display commemorating the historic French Revolution. It honours France's national pride while showcasing the country's military prowess.

As PM Narendra Modi gears up for his state visit to France, here is how the leftist politician-media nexus can play spoilsport

‘Green color schools, green uniforms too’: Odisha govt’s plan to provide free uniforms to class 9 and 10 students irks Opposition, read why

Why do roads cave in? The reasons behind those scary-looking big holes on city roads that swallow cars

ISRO all set for the launch of Chandrayaan-3: Here’s all you need to know about India’s third moon mission

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
643,308FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com