In a piece of shocking news from the capital, a case of double murder has come to light in Delhi’s Rohini South neighbourhood where a Muslim man named Imran killed his wife Khushboo and her alleged boyfriend Ranjit. Imran and Khushboo were married for the last twelve years and had three children together.

The police reported that the perpetrator is an e-rickshaw driver whereas Ranjit used to work at a factory. Imran believed that his spouse was having an extramarital affair with Ranjit who was their neighbour. He used to live in front of Imran’s house. The culprit, therefore, planned to have them both killed.

Imran first strangled Khushboo to death and then fatally stabbed Ranjit with scissors. The police were informed of the double murder on the morning of 13 July. Soon, police arrived at the scene of the crime with the forensics team.

Afterwards, they arrested the offender and launched an investigation. The police have also transferred the dead bodies for postmortem examination.

The police confirmed that both the assailant and the victim of the double homicide were neighbours and that the horrific crime was carried out on suspicion of an illicit relationship.

Further investigations into the case are currently underway.