As the Yamuna River overflowed its banks following non-stop rains, water inundated the premises of a government-run trauma centre in north Delhi, leading authorities to evacuate approximately 40 patients to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital on Thursday 13th July 2023.

Among those being relocated from the Sushruta Trauma Centre, situated at Metcalf Road opposite Chandiram Akhada in north Delhi, were three intensive care unit (ICU) patients, according to a senior official.

Due to the flooding, the main gate of the trauma centre was submerged, resulting in the need for immediate action. “The main gate of the trauma centre has been flooded, causing water to enter its premises,” stated another official.

#WATCH | Delhi | We have shifted many patients from Sushruta Trauma Centre to Lok Nayak Hospital in the wake of the flood-like situation in Delhi. We have kept more than 70 beds vacant to tackle emergency cases…There is a risk of power outage and we are taking every possible… pic.twitter.com/1u6VYVinom — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

Doctors coordinated the transfer of approximately 40 patients, including three ICU cases, to LNJP Hospital, a Delhi government-run facility in central Delhi. The process began with one ICU patient being shifted by 2:30 PM, and the remaining patients were being transported in ambulances, confirmed a senior doctor.

Dr Suresh Kumar, MD, Lok Nayak Hospital, said that the patients were shifted from the trauma centre as a preventive measure because there is a risk of power disruptions due to flood, which will be dangerous for critical care patients. He added that the trauma centre has been kept open for emergency patients and doctors and other staff are still present there.

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi rose to an alarming 208.48 meters on Thursday morning, resulting in the flooding of nearby streets, public infrastructure, and both government and private establishments.

#Watch | NDTV Ground Report: Red Fort Wall Or A Bridge Over A River? It's Difficult To Tell@Priyanshi50 reports pic.twitter.com/c0GvWJ7Ea4 — NDTV (@ndtv) July 13, 2023

This has caused immense hardships for the residents living in close proximity to the river.

In a distressing turn of events, the area around iconic Red Fort was also submerged by floodwaters around 3 PM on the same day, with drone footage capturing the incident going viral on the internet. The entire area behind the Red Fort has submerged in water overflow from Yamuna, with strong currents of water flowing on the Ring Road.

#WATCH | Flood water reaches the Red Fort in Delhi. Drone visuals show the extent of the situation there. pic.twitter.com/q2g4M7yDMP — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

On 13th July, the Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the 208 mark and swelled to 208.46 metres at around 7 AM. The highest flood level of Yamuna was recorded on Wednesday at around 1 PM on 12th July at 208.08 metres. Forty-five years ago, Yamuna touched the 207.49 metres mark, and since then, it never reached such heights. The rising level of water in Yamuna has resulted in waterlogging in low-lying areas at the ITO and Kashmiri Gate.

The Sushruta Trauma Centre, initially established in 1998 as an annexe of LNJP Hospital, falls under the overall administrative and financial control of the medical superintendent of the hospital, as stated on the official website of the centre. Later, the trauma centre was declared an independent institution.

It is noteworthy that LNJP Hospital, where the patients are being relocated, is facing its own set of challenges. The condition of the Delhi government-administered hospital has raised concerns, particularly regarding its ability to accommodate and pay its existing staff, let alone the influx of additional patients from the trauma centre.

Technical staff members at LNJP Hospital have reported not receiving their salaries for the past seven months. The 47 staff members, responsible for managing operation theatres, ventilators in the COVID-19 ICU wards, and providing anaesthesia to surgical patients, claim that they have not been paid since January this year, as the hospital administration has failed to fulfil their financial obligations.

These technical staff members were initially deployed to support the ICU patients and assist at the COVID-19 centre established in Ramlila Maidan. However, despite their crucial services during the pandemic, the Delhi government has not recognized their contributions.