Monday, July 10, 2023
Arvind Kejriwal surrenders before rain, says Delhi’s systems can’t handle this much rain

Arvind Kejriwal said that potholes on roads would be filled with stones and inquiry has been initiated into three different road cave-in incidents.

OpIndia Staff
Water logging in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal, images via HT
6

Amidst the heavy rain that has wreaked havoc on the National Capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeared to have surrendered to the situation.

On Monday (July 10), he conceded that Delhi’s systems could not withstand such unprecedented rain. Kejriwal claimed that the city received over 153 mm of rain on July 8 and July 9 this year and that the water level of the Yamuna river is not going to rise too much.

While speaking about the river crossing the danger-level mark, he said, “As per Central Water Commission, Yamuna river is flowing at 203.58 meters in Delhi. It is expected to reach 205.5 meters tomorrow morning. Also, according to weather predictions, the water level in Yamuna is not expected to rise too high.”


“If Yamuna crosses the 206 metre mark, then we will start evacuation along the banks of the river,” he alarmed. Arvind Kejriwal said that potholes on roads would be filled with stones, and inquiry has been initiated into three different road cave-in incidents.

The Delhi Chief Minister also said the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has been directed to address water logging issues.

Earlier, it was reported that the luxurious diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri, posh colonies including Bharti Nagar and other areas housing VIPs were inundated as the National Capital witnessed an unprecedented amount of rainfall, shattering a 41-year record.

There were reports of house collapses in several residential colonies, including a newly built wall of a government school building in Atishi Marlena’s constituency.

Waterlogging issues were also observed in diplomatic enclaves such as Chanakyapuri, Kaka Nagar, Bharti Nagar, and other prominent roads and colonies under the jurisdiction of the NDMC.

