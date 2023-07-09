On Saturday, the 8th of July, part of a newly constructed Delhi government school at Sriniwaspuri in Delhi’s Kalkaji assembly constituency collapsed amid heavy rainfall in the National Capital. As per media reports, the government school comes under the assembly constituency of Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena.

Many vehicles parked at the location were heavily damaged when the wall came down crashing amid the heavy downpour.

After the incident, BJP leaders hit out at the AAP’s Delhi education model and accused the Delhi government of indulging in corruption during the construction of the newly built government school.

4 महीना पहले बना स्कूल की दीवार गिरी….



दिल्ली के शिक्षा मंत्री अतिशी के विधानसभा क्षेत्र के श्रीनिवासपुरी में स्कूल की दीवार गिरी। स्थानीय लोगों के अनुसार 4 महीना पहले लगभग 16 करोड़ों की लागत से बनाया गया था स्कूल और उसकी दीवार ! pic.twitter.com/pnWmtGfMxA — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) July 9, 2023

BJP leader and former MCD chairman Rajpal Singh also said that the school in Sriniwaspuri of the Kalkaji area was constructed just four months ago. Singh highlighted the fact that the government school whose wall collapsed in this incident falls in the assembly constituency of Delhi Education Minister Atishi.

He stated that it was constructed at a cost of about Rs 16 crores. Despite this, the school wall collapsed like a house of cards just four months after its construction was completed.

Singh added, ‘Can anyone imagine how big the accident could have been if the school was open and children were sitting inside it?’

He said that this school is an example of why they accused the Delhi government of taking 40% commission while running the administration in Delhi. Subsequently, he demanded that an FIR should be registered in this entire matter and strict action should be taken against the culprits.

Amid heavy downpours in Delhi that began Saturday Morning, there have been several reports of houses and walls collapsing but it is said that those buildings were reportedly in dilapidated condition.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, incidents of house or wall collapse were reported from about 15 places in Delhi on the 8th of July when the above incident happened.

As per ANI, the back side wall of Deshbandhu College, which is located in the Kalkaji area of Delhi, collapsed. Approximately 15 luxury cars and 10 to 12 motorcycles and scooters were damaged in this incident.

#WATCH | Due to heavy rainfall, the back side wall of Deshbandhu College located in Kalkaji area of Delhi collapsed. pic.twitter.com/IhMTtAPqeZ — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

As per ABP news, the electric pole also fell down on a house during the rain and there was an eminent danger of local residents being exposed to electric shock.