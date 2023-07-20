Thursday, July 20, 2023
Gujarat: 9 killed, 13 injured as Jaguar car rams into a crowd gathered to see the aftermath of a road accident in Ahmedabad

First, an SUV collided with a dumper from behind, causing several injuries. Many bystanders gathered around to witness the incident and offer help to the injured.

OpIndia Staff
accident
The crashed vehicles on the accident site. Image Source: The Indian Express
1

On Thursday, 20th July 2023, a tragic accident occurred in Ahmedabad district, Gujarat, where a Jaguar car rammed into a group of people that had gathered to see a road accident, resulting in nine fatalities and thirteen injuries. The distressing event took place on the ISKCON flyover on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) highway during the late hours of Wednesday night, around 1:15 AM.

The sequence of events began with two consecutive road accidents on the SG Highway. First, an SUV collided with a dumper from behind, causing several injuries. Many bystanders gathered around to witness the incident and offer help to the injured. Unfortunately, the situation took a devastating turn when a speeding Jaguar car abruptly entered the crowd, leaving 9 dead and several others injured.

Among the injured was the Jaguar car driver, Satya Patel. The luxury vehicle had been passing through the Rajpath Club area when it veered into the gathering of onlookers, leaving them in shock and horror. Witnesses reported that some individuals were thrown nearly 20 to 25 feet away from the impact spot.

The police responded promptly to the accident and moved the injured to nearby hospitals for medical attention. However, the severity of the collision resulted in nine lives being lost even before they could receive medical aid. The bodies of the deceased were taken to Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad for post-mortem examinations, while the injured were admitted to civil hospital in Asarwa.

Kripa Patel, a medical officer at Sola Civil Hospital said, “People started coming from around 1:30 AM. First 4 injured patients were brought and 3 bodies were brought. One patient died in half an hour. A total of 9 bodies were here. Post-mortem of all is being done.”

The impact was so severe that the flyover near the ISKCON temple had to be temporarily closed by the authorities. The police are conducting investigations to determine the circumstances that led to the second accident involving the Jaguar car.

The incident has left the community in mourning, raising concerns about road safety and the need for more stringent measures to prevent such tragic occurrences on busy highways like the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar route.

As the injured continue to receive medical treatment and families mourn the loss of their loved ones, the focus remains on understanding the factors that contributed to this horrific accident and ensuring that necessary precautions are taken to avoid such incidents in the future.

