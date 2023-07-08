On the 8th of July, Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) busted a spying network for ISI. In this connection, the state ATS arrested one accused who was spying for Pakistan. As per officials, the accused was arrested in relation to leaking crucial information pertaining to Border Security Force (BSF) to Pakistani intelligence agencies. The accused has been identified as Nilesh Walia who is said to be a resident of Bhuj, Kutch.

As per Superintendent of Police (ATS) Sunil Joshi, the accused Walia was an electric worker at the BSF’s CPWD office. Reportedly, the accused fell prey to a honey trap and subsequently leaked crucial information to Pakistan in exchange for money.

According to Gujarat ATS officials, they received a tip-off about his activities, afterwards, they kept him under surveillance and analysed his phone records and bank accounts before calling Walia for questioning. They added that significant information came to light from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report on the accused’s mobile phone.

Speaking to the media, Joshi said, “We received information that a resident of Bhuj in Kutuch, Nilesh Walia who works at the electric office of CPWD of BSF. The Gujarat ATS received information that Nilesh Walia was in contact with the PIO (Pakistan Intelligence Operative). He was sending sensitive information to the PIO in exchange for money.”

Joshi stated that the accused Walia came in contact with an online fake profile that was named Aditi. The accused got in contact with the Pakistani agent in January 2023. He then shared several sensitive documents regarding electrification work in the under-construction and existing BSF buildings and also some documents related to civil departments with the handler ‘Aditi’.

Joshi added that the woman contacted the accused through WhatsApp. After honey-trapping him, she convinced Walia to share sensitive information in exchange for money.

As per the information received, the handler identified herself as ‘Aditi Tiwari’ and claimed to be working in a private firm.

The SP said that as part of the “love affair,” the accused told the woman that he was a computer operator. He also shared sensitive information with her while accepting money for it.

According to Joshi, the accused received a total of Rs 28,800 through UPI transactions.

The official remarked that the interrogation is currently underway, and it is anticipated that substantial revelations may arise from this investigation. They will also probe his connections with other individuals with whom he made contact.

However, reports claim that the spying network’s reach extends to Uttar Pradesh (UP), which has prompted the UP ATS to initiate an investigation in the state based on inputs from Gujarat ATS.

Furthermore, the accused, Walia, has been booked under the Official Secrets Act (OSA). He has also been charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 121-A (conspiracy to commit offenses punishable under section 121, related to waging war against the Government of India), 123 (concealing with intent to facilitate the design to wage war), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

Earlier on the 10th of June, the Gujarat ATS successfully uncovered the Indian module of ISKP and dismantled the terrorist network. Back then, the Gujarat ATS arrested four accused in the case.