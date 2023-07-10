On Monday (July 10), Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara addressed the issue of the murder of prominent Jain monk Muni Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj and said that there was no need for a CBI investigation. He also said that there was no discrimination happening in the case and that the police were working to arrest the criminals.

“The Police are working to immediately arrest the criminals and take legal action. Legal action is a natural process. There is no question of discrimination. After the incident, Police immediately took action after a complaint was made. The Jain monks in Hubbali were staging a fast, I spoke to them yesterday,” the State Home Minister said.

He specifically added that there was no need for a CBI probe in the case and that the State police is competent enough to punish the criminals. “We have come to give them assurance after hearing their demand for a CBI investigation. Our Police department is competent. No need to hand it over to CBI,” he said.

The Minister further stated, "We have come to give them assurance after hearing their demand for a CBI investigation. Our Police department is competent. No need to hand it over to CBI. Truth will be known after our department's investigation is over. It is not right to make accusations. Legal action will be taken. The police are working impartially without any pressure."

The Minister further stated that the truth would emerge only after the Department’s investigation is over. “It is not right to make accusations. Legal action will be taken. The police are working impartially without any pressure,” he added.

The development came after Union Minister Pralhad Joshi demanded the strictest punishment for the perpetrators. He also indicated that the people were suspecting that the murderers were being protected. He also said that the State was playing appeasement politics while directing investigations in the case.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi spoke on the murder of a Jain monk in Karnataka.

“The murder of Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj is highly condemnable. The accused’s name was not even being revealed initially. Attempts were made to force local people to give statements that he (the deceased monk) was involved in some financial transactions. Attempts were made to give it an angle that his financial habits led to his murder. People suspect that the murderers are being protected. I think this is the height of appeasement politics. Karnataka Govt became active only after pressure. This is wrong…The murderers should be given the strictest punishment,” he said.

On Saturday (July 8), the police officials claimed that the Muni, who belongs to the Digambar sect of Jainism, used to lend money. “Prima facie it appears that the monk was murdered for money related matter,” the official added.

The accused, identified as Narayana Basappa Madi and Hassan Dalayath confessed to having murdered the monk and throwing his chopped body in the borewell. As per the reports, the BJP has also decided to raise the issue in the Karnataka Assembly on Monday (June 10).

BJP has decided to raise the issue of murder of Jain monk Acharya Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj in the Karnataka Assembly today. He was found murdered in Belagavi, Karnataka.



BJP is demanding a thorough investigation and protection for Jain monks : @KeypadGuerilla pic.twitter.com/tsPDB3Otc6 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 10, 2023

In a shocking trail of events, a Jain muni (monk) identified as Muni Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj was brutally murdered and his body was allegedly dismembered on July 8. The victim was missing since July 6, 2023. The police arrested two suspects in connection with the crime who confessed to the crime.

The cops are currently interrogating them in an attempt to recover the monk’s body. The dreadful incident took place in the Chikkodi area of Belgaum district, where the revered Jain Muni 108 Kamkumar Nandi Ji Maharaj had been residing at the Nandi Parvat Ashram for the past 15 years.

He was the head of the Acharya Kamakumara Nandi Charitable Trust of Hirekodi village near Chikkodi in Belagavi district. His sudden disappearance on Thursday raised concerns among his disciples, who searched for him but were unable to locate him.

The brutal murder of the Jain muni has sent shockwaves throughout the state of Karnataka, raising concerns about the overall law and order situation. The state of Karnataka recently witnessed a change in power, with the Congress party assuming control after a resounding victory in the assembly elections.

However, in the aftermath of this tragic event, questions are being raised about the effectiveness of the newly formed government and its ability to maintain law and order.

The incident has underscored the importance of addressing security issues promptly and efficiently, as citizens rightly expect a safe and secure environment, regardless of the political landscape.