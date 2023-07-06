Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s accidental humour has made many people wonder. But he cannot claim this limelight all for himself, at least not after the grand Opposition meeting in Patna, for the quota on comical statements, has already been claimed years ago by none other than Lalu Prasad Yadav. It also seems that the former Bihar CM has determined to get Rahul Gandhi married because now he has set the marital status as one of the conditions for the PM candidate. This comes days after he openly urged 53-year-old Gandhi to get married soon.

RJD Chief Lalu Yadav while answering a question about the PM face from the opposition said that only a leader who has a wife should become PM. “Whoever becomes the PM should not be without a wife. Staying at the PM residence without a wife is wrong. This should be done away with,” declared the former Bihar Chief Minister.

#WATCH | When asked about the PM face from Opposition & his earlier advice to Rahul Gandhi to get married, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav says, "Whoever becomes the PM should not be without a wife. Staying at PM residence without a wife is wrong. This should be done away with..,"… pic.twitter.com/uh0dnzyoJk — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

Hitting not two but multiple birds with one stone (the Lalu Yadav edition), the former Union Railways minister further said that the PM living in the PM residence without a wife is “very wrong”. “This should be ended,” Lalu lamented.

However, it is difficult to guess who was the main target of Yadav, PM Narendra Modi, or Rahul Gandhi. It seems that Lalu Prasad Yadav has disqualified Rahul Gandhi for the post of PM because the Congress leader does not have a wife. However, there are other PM aspirants as well in the opposition camp without a spouse.

This latest statement is a fine example of Lalu’s exclusive skill of how to critique one’s adversary (PM Modi) and incarcerate one’s rival (Rahul Gandhi) at the same time enough to stay relevant in the media, for reasons better than a scam or two (or three or four). It must be noted that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is a widower and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has never married.

This brings up the very first point that Rahul Gandhi cannot beat Lalu’s talent. For all we know, the man who makes us all wonder is probably wondering himself whether the Opposition meeting on 23rd June was to form a Mahagathbandhan or find him a rishta (wife).

On 23rd June, Lalu Prasad Yadav gave a piece of parental advice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, like all uncles and aunties give to eligible bachelors in any family gathering in India. Addressing a joint press conference of the Opposition at Patna, Lalu urged the 53-year-old Congress leader to get married soon.

“You didn’t listen to my advice. Did not get married. You should have married. It is not too late even today. Get married and we would all participate in your wedding procession,” a paternal Lalu insisted.

#WATCH | "You didn't listen to my advice earlier. You should have married. It is not too late even today. You must get married," says RJD leader Lalu Yadav to Rahul Gandhi during opposition leaders' press meet in Patna pic.twitter.com/T4HomIpZo5 — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

Rahul’s response did not let anyone down and he went with the flow to say, “Now, that you have said it, it will happen.”

Whatsoever it may be, Lalu’s latest statement is perhaps the RJD chief’s way of saying that he is here for the alliance (political, not marriage) with Congress and not to endorse Rahul as PM, at least not when he is sans a wife.

But there’s still time before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and all cards are on the table. If Rahul Gandhi does good by his promise and gets married, Lalu Yadav might as well give in and endorse him for PM and then the Opposition might finally have a PM candidate. Well, Rahul Gandhi and the Grand Alliance have their task cut out ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.