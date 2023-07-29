On Saturday, July 29, the Madhya Pradesh government authorities demolished the illegally constructed houses of two persons accused of raping a minor tribal girl in Maihar tehsil of Satna district. Meanwhile, the 11-year-old victim remains critical and might be airlifted to Delhi for better treatment.

Rewa ADG KP Venkateshwar said that the bulldozer action was taken today in the morning after a joint team of police and administration arrived at the location along with bulldozers to raze down the alleged illegal constructions of the accused persons who have been identified as Ravi Chaudhary and Atul Bhadoliya. Prior to the demolition, however, the family members of the accused protested and demanded an unbiased investigation into the matter.

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh administration demolishes the house of a man accused of raping a minor girl in Satna district. pic.twitter.com/iHseBNIl35 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2023

Meanwhile, Maihar Town Inspector (TI) Animesh Dwivedi said that the accused persons have admitted their crimes. The accused told the police that they stopped the minor girl when she was going to take water from a temple. They took her to a nearby jungle and raped her. Following this, the accused had bitten her multiple times and inserted a wood inside the victim’s private part before leaving the victim to die. Later, the victim was found by her family members in a deplorable state.

The accused persons were employed at Maa Sharda Devi Temple Trust, however, after their horrific deed came to light, they have been sacked. “Their indecent act has tarnished the image of the temple,” read a press statement issued by the Maa Sharda Devi Mandir Management Committee, Maihar, with the administrator’s signature.

Accused Ravi Chaudhary and Atul Bhadoliya have been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 376DB (gang rape on a woman under the age of 12), 366A (procuration of a minor girl), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 34 (common intention), and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged the police to take strict action against the offenders and provide the victim with the best treatment possible.