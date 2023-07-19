On 18th July 2023, the 26 Opposition parties gathered in Bengaluru to discuss strategy for the 2024 elections have named their alliance ‘I.N.D.I.A.’, or Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance. However, the alliance parties were seen rushing to claim credit for the acronym and the coalition is yet to find a joint agenda and face as the Prime Ministerial candidate to contest Bharatiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi in 2024.

As the acronym of the coalition was declared, various news started appearing about who proposed or ideated the name for the alliance against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Claim 1: Kejriwal discovered I.N.D.I.A

Initially, Arvind Kejriwal was credited for this name. It was reported that Arvind Kejriwal said in the meeting of the opposition parties that the alliance is named I.N.D.I.A. because only I.N.D.I.A. can defeat NDA. It was also reported that Arvind Kejriwal explained the full form of the acronym to all the leaders present in the meeting.

Claim 2: Mamata Banerjee discovered I.N.D.I.A

On the other hand, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan credited TMC leader Mamata Banerjee for innovating this name for the opposition alliance. while speaking to the media, he said, “First Mamata Banerjee proposed this name. After Kharge ji, she spoke. She said that we have to name our alliance I.N.D.I.A. First, she proposed International Democratic Inclusive Alliance. After a long discussion, it was called International Developmental Inclusive Alliance. So Mamata Banerjee proposed and everyone accepted.”

The VCK chief seems to have mixed up ‘Indian’ with ‘International’ and ‘Democratic’ with ‘Developmental’.

#WATCH | The name of the opposition alliance- INDIA was proposed by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. After a long discussion, it was decided to be called as 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance': VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan pic.twitter.com/SBDgq8Gp1r — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

When asked about Tamil Nadu’s chief minister MK Stalin proposing the acronym, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan said, “No. Immediately he seconded the proposal (by Mamata Banerjee). He immediately agreed and he mentioned the ED raid in the Tamil Nadu state and condemned this kind of attitude of the BJP government.”

A popular Twitter handle called this rush for credit an ‘opportUNITY’, to mock the evident lack of unity in the so-called I.N.D.I.A.

Sab credit le rahe 🤣😂😂😂 opportUNITY pic.twitter.com/gIcFeaNrfz — desi mojito 🇮🇳 (@desimojito) July 18, 2023

Claim 3: Rahul Gandhi discovered I.N.D.I.A

Congress party also came ahead to credit their scion Rahul Gandhi for the ideation of this name of the joint venture of small political parties to fight against the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said that it was Rahul Gandhi who coined this term. While crediting the Gandhi scion, she underlined that the Congress party does not take any credit for this and calls it a collective effort to name the alliance.

Surpiya Shrinate said, “It was a collective effort. I don’t think we are taking any credit for this but yes, the idea came from Rahul Gandhi. and he defended the idea and he argued for this. what is this fight about? Who is this fight between? This fight is between the NDA versus India. This fight is for the Idea of India. This fight is for the voice of India. This fight is for the Constitution of India.”

VIDEO | "It was a collective effort. I don't think we are taking any credit for this but yes, the idea came from Rahul Gandhi," says Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on opposition naming its alliance as 'INDIA'. pic.twitter.com/Xzx6tZ2uX3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2023

She further said, “And if it is indeed about India then why not call ourselves India because we represent India. We are fighting for India. We are combative about India and this fight is now NDA versus India. And wherever and whoever you pitch against India, India always wins.”

It is notable that there is no declared common minimum agenda of the coalition of the opposition. However, all the leaders present in the party agreed on coming together for opposing BJP and Narendra Modi. All the leaders of various parties present in the meeting including Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal of Congress, Raghav Chaddha of AAP, and MK Stalin of DMK expressed their staunch opposition to BJP and Modi while addressing the meeting. The other details of the agenda and the leader or chairperson of the coalition and the prime ministerial candidate of this alliance are not yet decided. However, many parties involved in the coalition see their respective leaders as potential contender for the top office.