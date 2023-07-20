The Manipur Police jumped into action in the 2 mont old case of gang rape and murder in B. Phainom village on May 4 after a horrifying video of the incident went viral on July 19.

As per reports, a man named Huirem Herodas Meitei, aged 32 years, has been arrested. He was seen in the video wearing a green t-shirt and grabbing one of the women victims when they were paraded naked. Meitei is from Pechi Awang Leikai.

Manipur | The main culprit who was wearing a green t-shirt and seen holding the woman was arrested today morning in an operation after proper identification. His name is Huirem Herodas Meitei (32 years) of Pechi Awang Leikai: Govt Sources



Earlier today, Manipur CM N Biren Singh had announced that one of the culprits have been arrested by Manipur police. He had added that the police is using all its power to nab the culprits and the government will seek death penalty for the men who assaulted a family, stripped the women naked and allegedly gang-raped them.

On July 19 horrifying visuals of two women being stripped naked and paraded naked surfaced from Manipur. As per reports, the incident is from May 4, a day after the violence in the North Eastern state started. The visuals show two women being paraded naked while a group of men around them heckled them on, and then being dragged into a paddy field. It has been reported that the two victims were then gang-raped.

a complaint regarding the incident was filed at the Saikul Police Station by one Thangboi Vaiphei, the chief of B. Phainom village, on June 21, more than a month after the incident. The complaint mentions that the mob also gang-raped a third woman.

The complaint by the chief of B. Phainom village has stated that 5 members of a family, including 3 women were snatched by a mob from under police protection. Two men of the family were murdered while the three women were stripped naked, assaulted and gang raped. The video that went viral on July 19 triggered nationwide outrage.

PM Modi had responded to the incident and had asked the state government to take the strictest possible measures to nab the culprits and bring them to justice for the heinous crime.