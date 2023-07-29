On Friday, July 28, Jaipur airport police detained a minor girl after she failed to show a passport and visa to book a ticket to go to Pakistan. The girl has been identified as Ghazal Parveen. The girl and the two men accompanying her have been detained.

The girl said that she is originally a resident of Pakistan’s Lahore and came to India three years ago. she claimed that she was staying with her aunt in the Shrimadhopur area in the Sikar district of Rajasthan during that period.

According to a TV9 report, the 17-year-old girl was going to Pakistan to meet her friend who has been identified as Aslam Lahori. Ghazal reportedly met Aslam on Instagram and their friendship developed from there. Moreover, Ghazal Parveen was reportedly brainwashed by Aslam Lahori who trained her on how to answer questions during the inquiry at the airport. Ghazal told the airport security that she is a Pakistani and came to India there years ago from Islamabad along with her aunt. However, after having a dispute with her aunt, she now wants to go back to Pakistan. Upon questioning it was found that the girl is a resident of Shrimadhopur in Sikar.

After questioning the girl, her mobile phone was also checked by the officials who found that she was in touch with the Pakistani boy Aslam Lahori. The Pakistani boy had brainwashed Ghazal and some of her friends as well. Meanwhile, police have confiscated the said mobile phone and are investigating the matter.

According to Airport Station Officer Digpal Singh, the girl, a resident of Sikar’s Shrimadhopur, lacked the necessary documentation for travelling abroad. He further stated that there is no direct flight from Jaipur to Pakistan. Officer Singh said that the girl’s family had been notified and that she would be handed over to them.

This comes days after it was reported that an Indian woman Anju travelled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan to meet her lover, 29-year-old Nasrullah, from Upper Dir. They met on Facebook four years ago and started liking each other soon. During questioning by Pakistani authorities, Anju claimed that she could not live without Nasrullah.