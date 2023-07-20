On Wednesday, 19th July 2023, the Noida police in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, enforced Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), imposing restrictions on public assembly and religious activities including namaz and puja in public places and roads across Noida and Greater Noida.

According to the order issued by Additional DCP (law and order) Hirdesh Katheriya, the restrictions would be effective from 20th July 2023 and remain in force till 3rd August 2023, spanning a period of 15 days. During this time, no unpermitted religious activities, including namaz, puja, or processions, would be allowed in public places without prior permission from the commissioner of police, additional commissioner of police, or the deputy commissioners of police in the concerned zones of the district.

The decision to impose these restrictions comes in light of several events scheduled during this period, including the upcoming Muharram, a sports event involving foreign participants, a farmers’ protest, and competitive examinations in the district.

As stated in the order, assembling in public places or roads with more than five people is strictly prohibited without proper authorization from the designated police authorities. Exceptions could be made for government-approved programs.

Additionally, flying drones within a one-kilometre radius of government offices is completely banned, and using unmanned aerial vehicles for photography or video recording at other locations will also require police permission.

The order explicitly prohibits any form of religious activity, such as namaz, puja, or processions, at public places and roads without prior permission from the relevant police authorities. Moreover, religious activities are not allowed at contentious places where there is no tradition of offering prayers and disrespectful behaviour towards the religious texts of other faiths is strictly forbidden. The display of religious posters, banners, and flags on the walls of religious places is also prohibited.

The order adds, “Nobody would take pigs, dogs or any stray animals near religious places or on routes of permitted processions during religious gatherings to prevent hurting sentiments of any community nor would anyone encourage others to do so.”

During the period of the CrPC section 144 restrictions, the police stated that legal action would be taken against individuals misbehaving with or assaulting any police official, civic authority worker, sanitation worker, or health department official.