Terror organisations from Pakistan, including Jaish-e-Muhammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba, are actively conspiring to stoke trouble in Manipur, an exclusive report by Amar Ujala said.

As per the report, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, along with their collaborator terrorist organisation People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), have declared open support to a community in Manipur after outrage swept over the world in the wake of the viral video of two women being paraded naked and dragged in the field.

The development has raised concerns, and intelligence agencies have increased surveillance and vigilance in Manipur, particularly in the border regions.

Coming against the backdrop of an ongoing dispute between two communities in Manipur, defence experts believe that it is now crucial to promptly resolve the entire matter, especially given the interest shown by Pakistan’s terrorist organisations.

According to information received from intelligence agencies, three major terrorist organisations from Pakistan have intensified their activities in Manipur after the viral video surfaced on the internet. As per the decoded discussions of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) terrorists, security agencies have revealed that a conspiracy is underway to pit one community against the other and further exacerbate the faultlines in Manipur and disrupt harmony in the region.

To achieve this, the terrorist organisations have prepared a strategy similar to the one employed in Kashmir, where they receive signals and support from ISI and the Pakistani army across the border. The sources also state that intelligence agencies have received three raw inputs regarding conversations that occurred within the past 24 hours.

According to confidential information, terrorist Tanveer Ahmad from the organisation “People’s Anti-Fascist Front” has planned to exploit the recent Manipur video incident and started conspiring to escalate tensions between Hindus and Christians. As per sources, Tanveer Ahmad, at the behest of Pakistan, is attempting to further his agenda by dividing communities along religious lines, similar to how they operate between Hindus and Muslims in Kashmir. During this time, the terrorist Ahmad also declared support for a particular community in Manipur in his statements.

Currently, the entire case is being closely monitored by officers associated with intelligence agencies. They are meticulously examining all the details and events related to this incident. The responsible agencies and law enforcement officials have assured that Pakistan’s terrorist organisations will not be allowed to succeed in their malicious plans in Manipur.

According to sources related to confidential intelligence, the Indian intelligence apparatus has increased vigilance over the Pakistan-based terror outfits’ plans to incite trouble in Manipur. The intelligence agencies had already suspected the involvement of Pakistan’s terrorist organisations during the ongoing dispute in Manipur, the report published by Amar Ujala said.

Experts in defence matters have previously speculated about the involvement of foreign powers and their supportive organisations behind the disputes in Manipur. However, the recent actions of the terrorist organisations, such as LeT and JeM, along with their collaborator, PAFF, confirm their involvement in fuelling conflicts outside Kashmir, notably in Manipur, clearly indicating Pakistan’s sinister intentions.