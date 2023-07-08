In a high-level meeting held on July 7, 2023, between National Security Advisers Ajit Doval of India and Tim Barrow of the United Kingdom, India raised concerns over Khalistani terrorist elements threatening officials of the Indian High Commission in the UK. India called upon the British government to take decisive action against the Khalistani terrorists, including deportation or legal prosecution, to safeguard the diplomatic staff. The meeting, part of the ‘India-UK Strategic Dialogue,’ aimed to strengthen cooperation in addressing violent extremism and radicalism.

During the meeting, India emphasised that extremism and radicalisation have no place in a democratic society, and both nations agreed to work closely on counter-terrorism, counter-terror financing, internet misuse for terrorist activities, counter-radicalisation, and illicit drug trafficking. The cooperation also extends to collaboration in critical and emerging technologies, promoting mutually beneficial ties.

NSA Ajit Doval and his UK counterpart, Tim Barrow, engaged in restricted discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They reviewed the multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries and explored opportunities for future technology collaborations. The visit highlighted the ongoing high-level dialogue between the NSAs, reinforcing the robust bilateral, regional, and global agenda.

The meeting follows multiple recent incidents where pro-Khalistani terrorist groups have incited violence against Indian diplomats through posters in several countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK. Ahead of a scheduled rally by these groups on July 8, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed its concern and urged partner countries not to provide space to Khalistani terrorist elements that advocate violence.

On Thursday, 6th July 2023, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We have taken up this latest issue of threats against our diplomats with the UK authorities. We have noted comments by the UK foreign secretary but we would naturally judge them by what happens on the ground.”

Notably, on 6th July 2023, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, in response to the recent threats against Indian diplomats, emphasised the paramount importance of staff safety at the Indian High Commission in London. He further stated that the UK would not tolerate direct attacks on the commission.

On March 19, 2023, pro-Khalistani individuals trespassed into the Indian High Commission in London, removing the Indian flag while waving the Khalistani flag. The Indian government strongly condemned the incident and demanded an explanation from the British authorities for their apparent failure to ensure the security of the diplomatic premises and personnel.

India has consistently raised its concerns regarding Khalistani extremism with partner countries. In June 2023, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar warned that giving space to Khalistani elements would impact bilateral relations and affirmed India’s intention to raise the issue with the governments of Canada, the United States, the UK, and Australia.

The recent meeting between the NSAs of India and the UK demonstrates the commitment of both nations to combat terrorism, enhancing security linkages, and fostering deeper cooperation in critical areas. It highlights the shared determination to address the menace of Khalistani terrorism and ensure the safety of diplomatic missions and personnel.