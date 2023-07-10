On 9th July, Taslim Ahmed Rehmani, President Muslim Political Council of India, sought time from USA’s Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya to give his submissions towards her mission “truthfully and purposefully”. Zeya is currently in India on an official visit.

As per an official press release from the Department of State, Zeya is scheduled to meet senior government officials to “discuss the deepening and enduring U.S.-India partnership, including advancing shared solutions to global challenges, democracy, regional stability, and cooperation on humanitarian relief.” She is also scheduled to engage with civil society organisations on freedom of expression and association, and inclusion of women and girls, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable groups, including marginalised religious and ethnic minorities,” as per the official press release.

Before embarking on her visit to India, in a tweet from the official Twitter handle, Zeya wrote, “Namaste, New Delhi! I look forward to productive meetings with the Government of India & civil society leaders building on the momentum of Narendra Modi’s historic State Visit. Together, we are working toward a more open, prosperous, secure, inclusive & resilient world!”

Who is Taslim Ahmed Rehmani

Taslim Ahmed Rehmani is the same person with whom former Bharatiya Janata Party’s spokesperson Nupur Sharma argued during a debate on Times Now in May 2022. Rehmani mocked Hindu beliefs during a debate on the Shivlinga found inside the disputed structure at Gyanvapi. After Rehmani repeatedly insulted Bhagwan Shiva, Sharma lashed out at him and argued about how he would feel if she said similar things about his religion.

Her counterargument was taken out of context after clipping Rehmani’s comments by Alt News’ co-founder Mohammed Zubair that led to nationwide protests against Nupur Sharma. As a result, she was suspended from the party and received death and rape threats from the Islamists.

While Rehmani, who was the reason Nupur Sharma got agitated during the debate, roams free, Sharma has to hide away from public view for her safety. Her whereabouts are known to a select people to ensure Islamists do not find a way to attack her. Furthermore, Hindus, including Kanhaiya Lal from Rajasthan and Umesh Kolhe from Maharashtra, were brutally murdered for supporting Nupur Sharma on social media.

Zeya’s meeting with Dalai Lama angered China

In sync with her previous visit to India, Zeya met Dalai Lama on 9th July. The meeting over the Tibetan issues angered China, which said “no external forces have the right to interfere” in the affairs of Tibet. Opposing the meeting, the Chinese Embassy in India said, “Xizang (Tibet) affairs are purely internal affairs of China, and no external forces have the right to interfere.”

Zeya’s next stop is Bangladesh, where she is scheduled to have talks with government officials over “shared humanitarian concerns, including the Rohingya refugee crisis; labour issues; human rights; free and fair elections; and combating trafficking in persons,” said the official press release.